Staff Picks

There are writers at this very newspaper, all upstanding individuals, who would have you believe a mythologized weather pattern of doom is about to plunge our mountain-nestled utopia into an epoch of lightless despair.

Be not afraid, good people of Seattle, for I am here to tell you that “The Big Dark” is not a thing. Under no circumstances should you seek shelter and spend the next six months watching reruns of a regionally specific situational comedy starring that guy from “Cheers.” For if you do, you will miss out on some totally sweet shows.

While it’s true that outside is wet sometimes, there are an unusually high number of (dry, indoor) concerts on the horizon that should send FOMO up your spine. Hermit at your cultural peril.

Eddie Vedder

Fresh off his presumably sunnier Ohana Festival in SoCal, the Pearl Jam frontman and his unmistakable pipes are blessing his hometown with a pair of solo shows for a good cause. Along with family friends, Vedder and his wife, Jill, co-founded the EB Research Partnership, a nonprofit that funds research to find a cure for epidermolysis bullosa — a rare skin condition that can be fatal for infants with severe cases. All proceeds from the intimate (by Pearl Jam standards) shows in one of the best-sounding rooms in town benefit the EBRP.

8 p.m. Oct. 23-24; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; tickets currently start at $459; seattlesymphony.org

Kim Petras

The German dance-pop star made history last year, becoming the first transgender solo artist to score a No. 1 hit in America, thanks to her Sam Smith team-up on “Unholy.” The writhing hit netted the two a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance this year, marking the first time nonbinary and trans artists had won the award. Petras has kept the momentum going in 2023, releasing two new albums, including last month’s “Problématique,” packed with steamy, sex-positive dance-floor bangers.

Advertising

8 p.m. Oct. 23; WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $45.50; lumenfield.com

Matt Cameron Trio

Ed’s not the only Pearl Jammer stepping out with a side gig this month. PJ drummer Matt Cameron has been reconnecting with his jazzier proclivities of late, popping up at The Royal Room in Columbia City with a cadre of local fusion stars, including pianist (and Royal Room owner) Wayne Horvitz. The laid-back (and typically sold out) neighborhood sets have been a fun chance to see the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer swing in a different setting. Once again, Cameron’s playing two sets — one with his trio featuring Geoff Harper on bass and keyboardist Ryan Burns, who played on Duff McKagan’s new album, and another with the funky Motel 7 collective, anchored by Horvitz.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 28; The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; $20-$25; theroyalroomseattle.com

Freakout Festival

With all due respect to the neighborhood’s salmon-smoking SeafoodFest, this delightfully freaky festival makes for the best weekend in Ballard each year. For four days, the “psychedelicized” blowout — helmed by Seattle garage rocker Guy Keltner (of Acid Tongue and Mala Suerte) and Skyler Locatelli — packs Ballard’s bars and clubs with dozens of bands from our backyard and around the globe, typically featuring a heavy mix of garage rock and artists from Mexico. This year’s highlights include cult favorites The Gories and The Spits, can’t-miss cumbia punks Son Rompe Pera and Los Angeles’ Allah-Las and Death Valley Girls.

Nov. 2-5, times and locations vary; tickets start at $45 for single-day pass and $145 for four-day pass; the-freakout.com

Portugal. The Man

After steadily climbing the indie-rock ladder for a decade, this Portland-via-Alaska quintet exploded with their glossy and groovy hit “Feel It Still” — a crossover smash that achieved pop-radio ubiquity in 2017. Six years and a pandemic later, Portugal. The Man, which features Washingtonians Eric Howk (guitar) and Kyle O’Quin (keys), returned in June with its long-awaited follow-up “Chris Black Changed My Life.” The album deals with some personal-life turbulence, including the death of friend-of-the-band Chris Black, its members experienced since the mainstream success — not exactly unheard of among Northwest bands to make it that big. PTM pulls into Seattle for a scaled-down (and very sold-out) date at Showbox along a tour of intimate venues it long outgrew.

Advertising

8 p.m. Nov. 5; Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle; 21-and-older; sold out; showboxpresents.com

Pat Metheny

It’s always an event when the only jazzman with a more enviable mane than Kenny G comes to town. This year Pat Metheny — a classically trained guitar god in the most soothing sense — unleashed “Dream Box,” an arresting new batch of originals and interpretations centered on solo recordings the virtuosic jazz great had forgotten about. It’s proof that the 20-time Grammy winner, who settles in for eight solo shows at Seattle’s downtown jazz mecca, can misplace more gems than most mortals will ever lay down.

Times vary, Nov. 8-12; Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; $109.50; jazzalley.com

Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees

Less than a month after Wu-Tang Clan and Nas took over Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle gets another double dose of ’90s hip-hop nostalgia thanks to Ms. Lauryn Hill and the reunited Fugees. While Hill stepped out of the limelight after releasing her only solo studio album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” the rapper/singer has toured sporadically over the years, with shows earning a reputation of starting late. The current run with her Fugees mates Pras and Wyclef Jean celebrates the 25th anniversary of Hill’s landmark solo album, the first hip-hop record to win album of the year at the Grammys.

7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Climate Pledge Arena, 334 First Ave. N., Seattle; remaining tickets start at $199.50; climatepledgearena.com