Seattle music legends and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pearl Jam kicked off the new decade in a major way, announcing tours for this spring and summer in support of their 11th studio album, “Gigaton.”

Announcing Gigaton: A new album and tour coming Spring 2020! More info at https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/AwECDMa5Zz — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 13, 2020

The new release, the band’s first since 2013’s Grammy winner “Lightning Bolt,” is due March 27 on Monkeywrench Records — the Seattle-based indie label started by the band in 2009, which handled their previous two albums.

The rockers announced a slew of new concert dates in North America, although, unfortunately, there are no shows scheduled in the Pacific Northwest.

The closest Eddie Vedder and Company will come to a hometown show is Oakland, Calif., on April 18 and 19, the last two stops of a North American run starting in March before a string of European shows in June and July. Ticketmaster’s verified fan entry is open today, and general tickets for the American leg of the tour go on sale Friday, Jan. 24.

Pearl Jam 2020 “Gigaton” Tour Dates:

March 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 20 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 22 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

March 24 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

March 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

March 30– New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 6 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 9 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

April 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

April 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

April 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

April 18 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

June 23 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

June 25 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne

June 27 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

June 29 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

July 5 – Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale

July 7 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle

July 10 – London, U.K. @ BST Hyde Park

July 13 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

July 15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

July 17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

July 19 – Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris

July 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

July 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome