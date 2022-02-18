If any Seattleites still hold a grudge against Paul McCartney (who beefs with Macca these days?) for skipping the Emerald City on his 2019 Freshen Up tour, hopping from Vancouver to San Jose, you can finally put it to bed. Sir Paul is coming back to Seattle.

The Beatles co-founder announced a 13-date U.S. tour on Friday that includes two Climate Pledge Arena shows May 2-3. The Got Back tour actually begins in Eastern Washington, kicking off in Spokane a few nights earlier (April 28), a city McCartney has never played before, according to a news release. The opening run puts Washington at the center of McCartney’s return to the road for the first time since the pandemic began.

The name of the Got Back tour isn’t a nod to a certain Seattle rap hero (weird as that’d be), but a reference to a promise Sir Paul apparently made on his last go-round.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” McCartney said in the news release.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the tour name also shades close to the title of Peter Jackson’s ballyhooed Beatles documentary, “Get Back,” which hit Disney+ in November.

Tickets to see the rock icon go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 25. An American Express presale runs from 10 a.m. Feb. 22 to 10 p.m. Feb. 24.

The Seattle dates will be McCartney’s first since a 2016 KeyArena show when he delivered a nearly three-hour set, which featured a cameo from Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic. Now 79, McCartney’s voice has grown huskier in his later years but still sounded good during that 2019 Vancouver show.

This time around, McCartney will have some newish material to add to the mix, after releasing his “McCartney III” album in late 2020. Recorded during lockdown, McCartney played nearly every instrument on the pandemic record, which yielded three Grammy nominations ahead of this year’s ceremony.

In other local Macca ties, last fall McCartney gave the Foo Fighters’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speech, likening Dave Grohl’s post-Nirvana journey to his own after the Beatles’ demise.