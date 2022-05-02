If any Seattleites still held a grudge against Paul McCartney (who beefs with Macca?) for skipping the Emerald City on his 2019 Freshen Up tour, hopping from Vancouver to San Jose, they can finally put it to bed. Sir Paul made his Seattle return Monday, opening a two-night stand at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Beatles co-founder kicked off his Got Back tour a few nights earlier in Spokane, a city McCartney had never played before. The opening run puts Washington at the center of McCartney’s return to the road for the first time since the pandemic began.

The name of the Got Back tour isn’t a nod to a certain Seattle rap hero (weird as that’d be), but a reference to a promise Sir Paul made on his last go-round. “I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” McCartney said in a news release announcing the tour.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the name also shades close to the title of Peter Jackson’s ballyhooed Beatles documentary, “Get Back,” which hit Disney+ last fall.

Check back for our review Tuesday morning.