The signature EDM festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre returns June 14-15 with another slate of heavy-hitting DJs and producers.

It’s already been a busy day (week? month?) for summer concert announcements and we now have even more fodder for daydreaming of future tan lines and margarita slushies. Following news of the Bassnectar-led End of the Rainbow and Capitol Hill Block Party’s lineup reveal, Paradiso Festival — the signature EDM fest at the Gorge Amphitheatre — has unveiled its 2019 roster.

Dubstep poster boy Skrillex and big-room house hero Kaskade are perhaps the two biggest names among a stacked lineup that also includes Alison Wonderland, gritty bass-droppers Zeds Dead, Borgeous, Illenium, Benny Benassi, Bingo Players, Grammy-nominated TOKiMONSTA and San Holo, who recently did two nights at Showbox SoDo. Other notables include Zhu, Rusko, Markus Schulz, back-to-back sets from Cookie Monsta/Docter P and Delta Heavy/Dirtyphonics, plus live sets from psy-trance duo Infected Mushroom and Keys N Krates.

Tickets are on sale now for the two-day fest, which runs June 14-15, start at $179 ($329 for VIP), with camping options going for another $110-$600. While other festivals like the recently shelved Sasquatch! have struggled, the party-hardy Paradiso has remained one of the top draws at the Gorge, continuing to garner sell-out crowds.

Check out the rest of the lineup below.

1788-L, Armnhmr, Bear Grillz, Blanke, Born Dirty, Coone, Dateless b2b Lucati, Elephante, Eli Brown, Emok, Fury & MC Dino, Gammer, Getter, GG Magree, Goldfish, Habstrakt, Herobust, I_O, Kayzo, Klingande, Kuuro, Lick, Low Steppa, Morgan Page, Noisecontrollers, Oliver Heldens Omnom, Opiuo, Phantoms, Phaseone, Riot Ten, S.P.Y, Shades, Shiba San, Slumberjack, Snbrn, Tails, Taska Black, Troyboi, Two Friends, Volac, What So Not, Whethan.