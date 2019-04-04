Fear not, headbangers. The Ozzman will cometh, albeit at a later date.

Bat-biting metal god Ozzy Osbourne was slated to bring his No More Tours 2 tour — his supposed farewell run — to the Tacoma Dome on July 13. But on Thursday, the Prince of Darkness announced the postponement of all his 2019 tour dates, including the Tacoma stop. Osbourne apparently fell in his Los Angeles home while he was ill with pneumonia and aggravated an old injury. The Black Sabbath frontman underwent surgery last month and is still recovering, according to the announcement.

Seattle-Tacoma fans will have to wait another year to catch the unholy rock icon, as the makeup date is scheduled for July 11, 2020. Tickets for the original show will be honored, provided you can find them in your inbox/sock drawer in a year.

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates,” Osbourne said in the announcement. “Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day … I will fully recover … I will finish my tour … I will be back!”

Osbourne is the second septuagenarian rock star to delay a local tour date in the last week, following news of the Rolling Stones postponing their CenturyLink Field concert while Mick Jagger deals with a health issue.

On the plus side, a number of hot-ticket shows were also announced this week, including a Tacoma Dome date with the decidedly less dark Celine Dion. The angel-voiced Canadian, who’s presumably never bitten the head off a live animal, will grace the Dome on April 15, 2020. Dion’s Courage World Tour marks her first U.S. trek in more than a decade. On-sale dates for tickets to the West Coast stops have not yet been announced.

Rising pop star Khalid is also coming to the Tacoma Dome, closing out a holiday weekend with a July 7 show. Presales are already underway, with tickets open to the general public noon Friday, April 5.

Elsewhere, Neil Young has added two Seattle shows. The classic rock great and noted Eddie Vedder pal brings his Promise of the Real band to the Paramount Theatre May 20-21. Tickets ($55.50-$246) go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 5.

Offering potential solace for Ozzy fans, last Friday, local hard-rock radio station KISW unveiled the lineup for its annual Pain in the Grass shows at White River Amphitheatre. The three-day bash (July 30-Aug. 3) is led by masked thrashers Slipknot, Disturbed, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson. Tickets are on sale now.