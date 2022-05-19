Probably nowhere is the fragile and strange moment we’re in with COVID-19 — where it’s beginning to feel like life before 2020, but not quite — thrown into relief more clearly than the concert.

We show up; we wonder if we should wear masks; maybe we do, maybe we don’t, maybe we do it if the artist asks or the people around us do; we wonder whether to crowd in close to the stage or stand back alone; we sing along, or maybe we don’t. We leave, and we inevitably get an exposure notification from WA Notify a few days later.

Will this all change by the summer? Who knows. But we might as well enjoy it while it lasts. Here are 10 shows and festivals to look forward to navigating this summer.

Folklife is back in person for the first time since 2019, when it drew 250,000 people. As the 51-year-old festival looks ahead to the next 50 years, the theme this year is appropriately, “Metamorphosis: Out with the Old, In with the New.” Fitting with the theme, this year the festival is both in-person and virtual, so you can stream performances live from the main stage, Folklife film forum, and everything from the Bulgarian Voices of Seattle Women’s Choir to the Jam Town Howdy Band online at nwfolklife.org.

May 27-30; Seattle Center, 305 Harrison Ave., Seattle; $20 suggested donation; nwfolklife.org

It seems like the pop-rock trio HAIM is everywhere now, but I was still surprised to see them playing Lumen Field during the same summer as bands like Kenny Chesney and The Weeknd. Maybe you just discovered the HAIM sisters in the pandemic — featured on Taylor Swift’s “evermore” album, perhaps, or starring in Paul Thomas Anderson’s movie “Licorice Pizza” — or maybe you’ve been a fan since they were opening for Mumford and Sons and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. Either way: It’s time for “One More HAIM.”

June 13; Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $66.50 for general admission; haimtheband.com.

In early March 2020, “Beyond Wonderland” — a West Coast electronic dance music festival with events in California as well as Washington — looked poised to become the biggest Washington EDM summer festival as Paradiso was canceled amid a lawsuit between its promoters. You kinda know the rest of the story: The pandemic hit, festivals were canceled, and then last year Beyond Wonderland was pushed back to October. This year it’s back in summer, with progressive house headliners Kaskade and Alesso and Porter Robinson, as well as Canadian deep house duo Zeds Dead and Australian tech-house thumper Fisher.

June 18-19; 754 Silica Road N.W., George, Grant County; $209.50 for two-day general admission; pnw.beyondwonderland.com.

Ah yes, the four elements: Earth, wind, fire and Carlos Santana. After a few California stops, Washington is the second state on the “Miraculous” tour for the two genre-spanning artists.

June 25; 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Rd. S.E., Auburn; $49 for general admission; earthwindandfire.com.

A laid-back, all-ages festival in Carnation, Timber! has something every member of the family will enjoy (that’s right, I’m about to stereotype for my life): Built to Spill for parents, Caroline Rose for the 20-somethings, an “8-Bit Brass Band” for kids, and a Simon and Garfunkel campfire singalong for grandparents.

July 21-23; 31020 N.E. 40th St., Carnation; $150 until June 1, then $180; kids 12 and under get in free; timbermusicfest.com.

Seattle’s biggest block party was gone for two years, but she is back with a vengeance — with Charli XCX, Diplo, and Jai Wolf headlining alongside 100 Gecs, Flo Milli, Tokimonsta and Puget Sound acts like The Black Tones, JusMoni and Enumclaw.

July 22-24; 1122 E. Pike St., Seattle; $175 for general admission; capitolhillblockparty.com.

This new Seattle festival from the same company running Capitol Hill Block Party didn’t have to compete with the block party or much else last summer — except COVID and cancellations, which made for a strange run at Seattle Center in September. But this year the festival is back with a lineup that seems poised to situate it as a premier alt-indie fest: Mitski, Soccer Mommy, Mac DeMarco, The National, Japanese Breakfast — as well as some appearances from twistier outfits like Animal Collective, Shabazz Palaces and JPEGMAFIA.

Aug. 12-14; 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $250 for three-day pass; dayindayoutfest.com.

If you don’t get enough crying in during Day In Day Out — although between Mitski and Japanese Breakfast, you should be able to — you’ll have plenty of time while seeing the queen of the Sad Girls in Redmond during one night that quickly turned into two shortly after tickets went on sale. I guess the Puget Sound area is in need of a good cry.

Aug. 23-24; 6046 West Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $60; marymoorconcerts.com.

THING is yet another baby festival — 2019 was its first year — hoping to make it big in the wide-open expanse of possibility as the pandemic enters a new era. Coming to Port Townsend, a decade-spanning and somewhat manic lineup ranging from Modest Mouse to Wet Leg, Father John Misty to Freddie Gibbs, and comedians such as TikTok-to-“Saturday Night Live” phenoms Please Don’t Destroy, THING is shaping up to be a weird but one-of-a-kind festival.

Aug. 26-28; Historic Fort Worden, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend; $350 for three-day general admission; thingnw.org.

Leon Bridges at Marymoor Park (Aug. 30-31)

Who better to bring Southern soul to the Pacific Northwest than unassuming Texan R&B star Leon Bridges? Finish off your summer with some “samurai cowboy” music, as Bridges described his last album “Gold-Diggers Sounds.”

Aug. 30-31; 6046 West Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $60; marymoorconcerts.com