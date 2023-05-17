Staff Picks

It’s that time of year when the concert calendar really starts to overflow. Amphitheaters are opening up and big-rig arena tours pick up amid the spring thaw (or May heat wave, as it were). But sometimes finding the best shows requires more parsing. Here are six upcoming Seattle-area gigs I have circled on my calendar.

Fisherman’s Village Music Fest

The one weekend a year Everett out-rocks Seattle is back, marking the unofficial start of festival season. This year, Fisherman’s brass are moving one of its main stages off the downtown streets and into the city’s newest venue, Kings Hall. As usual, the well-picked lineup features cool out-of-towners, like garage rockers Bass Drum of Death and Shannon and the Clams, the ’60s-channeling Drugdealer and singer-songwriter Adia Victoria, alongside a stellar cast of Washington acts, including Seattle psych rockers Spirit Award — who unleash a tornadic new album this week ahead of a June 2 release show at Neumos — and Everett’s own internet-famous one-man-band Steel Beans.

May 18-20; multiple downtown Everett venues; $30-$50 single-day, $99-$175 weekend passes; thefishermansvillage.com

Yves Tumor

The experimental pop auteur returns for their biggest Seattle headliner to date, following standout showings at local festivals in recent years. With this spring’s “Praise a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds),” the enigmatic artist simultaneously embraces big, blown-out rock sonics and softer edges on their electro-mashing industrial grooves, making for their most accessible record yet. Pretty Sick and Evanora Unlimited open.

9 p.m. May 20; Showbox SoDo; 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle; $39.50-$45; showboxpresents.com

Northwest Terror Fest

Extreme metal fans have suffered a few blows in recent years, with the closure of beloved heavy-metal haunt the Highline and the sun recently setting on Bar House’s temporary show space. Fortunately, this three-night club fest — Seattle’s premier underground metal event — carries the headbanging torch, with death-metal vets Autopsy; Bay Area thrashers Ghoul and Necrot; Eugene, Ore., doom lords Yob; and ’80s skate-thrash sultans Cryptic Slaughter. Also on board: Seattle doom-metal duo Bell Witch, which recently released the first 83-minute installment of a sprawling/looping three-album series that ought to test attention spans in beautifully pummeling ways.

Advertising

May 25-27; Neumos and Barboza, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle; 21-and-older; $70 single-day, $200 three-night pass; northwestterrorfest.com

Ondara

The Kenya-born, Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter picked up a Grammy nomination with 2019’s “Tales of America,” his debut album reflecting his American dream and journey to the United States. After a rawer, more stripped-down pandemic project, the singer-songwriter dropped what he considers a more proper follow-up with last fall’s “Spanish Villager No. 3,” pushing beyond the troubadour rep Ondara earned with his previous work, not unlike one of his musical heroes, Bob Dylan.

9 p.m. June 2; Tractor Tavern, 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; 21-and-older; $25; tractortavern.com

Brandee Younger Trio

Like her peer across the pond, Nala Sinephro, New York’s Brandee Younger is one of several forward-thinking artists making the jazz harp cool (again?). This year, the Grammy-nominated harpist delivered “Brand New Life,” a tribute to the late harp great Dorothy Ashby, packed with soothing sound tapestries that marry Younger’s dream-weaving style with deep, soothing grooves that run the gamut from hip-hop to dub.

7:30 p.m. June 6-7; Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; $32.50; jazzalley.com

Seattle World Tour

The benevolent brainchild of funked-out hip-hop band All Star Opera and culture/cannabis website Respect My Region returns in-person for the first time since the pandemic, raising money for their local artists relief fund with a five-night “tour” of Seattle clubs. This year’s lineup of can’t-miss locals includes jazzy neo-soulsters i///u, soul-funk ensemble Breaks and Swells, and psychedelic folk rockers Small Paul, who are gearing up to release their impressive debut album this summer. An accompanying food drive benefits Rainier Valley Food Bank.

June 6-10; various locations around Seattle; $15-$20; seattleworldtour.org