Veteran Olympia rocker Sam Jayne of Love as Laughter and Lync has died, according to a report from Pitchfork.

In recent days, social media posts from friends and fellow musicians indicated that Jayne, who was living in New York, had been missing for roughly a week. On Tuesday night, New York police confirmed to Pitchfork that Jayne had been found dead in his car. His cause of death was not immediately known. Jayne was 46.

“The search for Sam Jayne has concluded and our hearts are broken,” Jayne’s Love as Laughter bandmate Zeke Howard posted on Instagram. “Our dear Sam is no longer with us but his memory and impact will endure. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time. More information will be shared as it becomes known. Please be patient while we mourn this loss.”

A number of Northwest musicians posted remembrances on social media as news of Jayne’s death spread.

“Rest in peace, Sam,” Robin Pecknold wrote. “You didn’t know it but you were an elusive and formatively inspiring hero to me and you touched so many of the lives of the people we love. You were Sam [expletive] Jayne. [Expletive.]”

“He absolutely never failed to make me smile and laugh,” wrote Kimya Dawson, who befriended Jayne during the early ’90s in Olympia, “and always gave me a huge hug. … I am so sad I won’t feel one of those hugs again but feel lucky that I had him in my life during those different wild times. I will miss my friend forever.”

Jayne’s Olympia-born post-hardcore band Lync dissolved after releasing its lone album on K Records in 1994. In its wake, Jayne founded Love as Laughter, which put out several albums on Sub Pop in the 2000s, before signing with Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock’s Glacial Pace label for its last studio full-length, 2008’s “Holy.”