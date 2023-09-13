Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo announced an upcoming 2024 world tour for her sophomore album GUTS on Wednesday. The artist of “Vampire” fame is scheduled to perform at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Aug. 6.

The tour, which will feature talents of The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf, will kickoff in Palm Springs, Calif. on Feb. 23.

The 20-year-old singer, who already holds 3 Grammy Awards, announced her tour Wednesday, a day after her energetic MTV Video Music Awards performance.

Rodrigo took to Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce her tour and additional dates to come.

soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at https://t.co/BEPJxkxWct and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!❤️💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/gUFe75yi14 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 13, 2023

Rodrigo’s second studio album, the follow-up to her SOUR debut, features 12 tracks and was received with widespread critical acclaim after its release on Sept. 8. The album includes “Vampire,” which marks her third U.K. No. 1 single, and “Bad Idea Right?” her sixth Top 10 hit, Billboard reports.

Her tour will go through various U.S. cities and Eastern Canada before heading to Europe in the spring. Rodrigo will return to the U.S. next July and stop in Vancouver, BC on Aug. 9, and Portland, Ore., on Aug. 10, in addition to her Seattle Aug. 6 performance. The GUTS tour will end in Los Angeles on Aug. 14.

A full list of tour dates and countries can be seen on Rodrigo‘s website.