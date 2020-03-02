Make no mistake, Seattle is a music town. Music is as much a part of our cultural identity as coffee and judging people who drive through Pike Place Market (seriously guys, c’mon).

The ghosts of Seattle icons like Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain still linger in the city’s older music halls, while the next Sir Mix-a-Lot or Macklemore could be rocking an open-mic night at your neighborhood hole-in-the-wall. In recent years, we’ve lost a number of cherished venues (RIP Tula’s and Highway 99) and welcomed vital new clubs (hello Clock-Out Lounge and Belltown Yacht Club) to the scene. And our love for music — and the places where it’s played — extends beyond Seattle. No matter your musical interests, your desired sound can be found in venues of all sizes, from Seattle to Tacoma and beyond.

But some places feel different. Maybe it’s the sound, the vibe, the visiting artists — or even the price of a tallboy — that earn certain venues a special place in our hearts. We want to hear from you, denizens of the Northwest’s music capital (fight us, Portland): What is your favorite live-music venue in the Greater Seattle area?

Nominate your go-to club, amphitheater or concert hall for a slot in this 32-venue tournament designed to determine Seattle’s favorite music venue. Nominations close 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.