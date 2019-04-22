It isn’t exactly a Sasquatch reincarnate, but fans mourning the loss of the beloved Northwest music festival should find comfort in Adam Zacks’ latest endeavor. Last week came word that the Sasquatch founder and Seattle Theatre Group programming chief had a new music and arts festival, THING, in the works and on Monday we got a look at the multidisciplinary lineup — ranging from music to live podcasts, film, comedy and dance — coming to Port Townsend’s Fort Worden State Park on Aug. 24-25.

Sasquatch fans should appreciate the deftly picked music roster — stuffed with acts worth circling on the schedules of fests three times the size — that naturally has Zacks’ fingerprints all over it. The lineup is led by Violent Femmes, hip-hop heroes De La Soul, Mexico alt-rock vets Cafe Tacvba, Calexico and indie-folk great Iron & Wine (who drop a collaborative album through Sub Pop this summer), Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, indie-rock stoner poet Kurt Vile & the Violators and instrumental soul-psych trio Khruangbin.

Elsewhere, New Orleans hip-hop/soul/funk troupe Tank and the Bangas bring their stomp-and-soothe live party to Fort Worden alongside NYC rockers Parquet Courts, Phosphorescent, breakout singer-songwriter Snail Mail, Japanese Breakfast and actor John Reilly with his namesake Americana group. Also performing are Sudan Archives, Sub Pop’s buzzy new psych-country singer Orville Peck, Junius Meyvant, jazz drummer Makaya McCraven (whose coolheaded beats delighted a packed Royal Room last Friday), Bedouine, Fontaines D.C., rising Northwest indie-rock songwriter Black Belt Eagle Scout, Seattle faves The Black Tones and kindie rocker Caspar Babypants.

Beyond music, THING features Napoleon Dynamite Live!, a conversation with the cast and screening of the cult-classic film; talks with actress Natasha Lyonne and Seattle writer Lindy West; podcast tapings of Macaulay Culkin’s Bunny Ears, The Tobolowsky Files and Too Beautiful to Live with Luke Burbank and Andrew Walsh; plus stand-up comedy Todd Barry and mentalist/performance artist Scott Silven. Festivalgoers can also take dance and yoga classes, and stroll through Architects of Air’s Luminarium — an inflatable sculpture of tunnels and domes.

Tickets go on sale 9 a.m. Friday, April 26, running $99.50 for a single-day pass and $189.50 for both days, though kids 13 and under are free. On May 3, prices increase by $10-$20; then on Aug. 18, they jump again to $129.50 per day/$249.50 for the weekend. Various camping and lodging accommodations are available at Thingnw.org, with the main campground a few blocks from Fort Worden at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.