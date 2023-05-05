Three months ago, Seattle lost one of its dueling animal-themed country radio stations. After five years as 98.9 The Bull, parent company Hubbard Broadcasting rebranded the FM dial spot as KPNW, “Seattle’s home for music lovers.” Gone were today’s honky-tonkin’ hits from Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood, replaced with a smorgasbord of rock and alternative from the ’70s to today, with a healthy shot of world-dominating local bands.

Think 107.7 The End-style alt-rock, classic rock cuts a la 102.5 KZOK with some softer adult contemporary and a dash of KEXP’s indie-centric mode. Peppered in with seemingly incongruous pivots from Dave Matthews Band to electro-leaning experimentalist Yves Tumor, which worked surprisingly well, were “man on the street” clips of purported locals waxing about Seattle/Northwest culture.

Amid all the warm, provincial fuzzies, one element was conspicuously absent: the guiding hand of a local DJ holding it all down.

But this week, 98.9 KPNW added a familiar Seattle voice, one that comes with a significant boost in local cred. Longtime radio personality Marco Collins, a grunge-era tastemaker most recently with KEXP, began hosting the station’s drive-time show (3-7 p.m. weekdays) on Monday.

“It’s basically going to be me winging it just like I did at KEXP,” Collins said a few days before his first shift.

As much as he enjoyed his run at KEXP, calling it “the kind of job you don’t walk away from,” being part of building a station was an alluring opportunity that doesn’t come often. His new drive-time slot is also a higher-profile gig than the nights and weekend shifts Collins frequently anchored at KEXP.

Collins described KPNW’s sound as leaning in a “AAA direction” — Triple-A meaning adult album alternative, industry parlance for a mix of adult contemporary and alternative rock — hoping to appeal to 107.7 The End listeners and fans who remember 103.7 The Mountain, the late adult alternative station that ended its 20-year run a decade ago.

“It’s a work in progress,” Collins said of KPNW’s current mix. “We’re figuring out where our pocket is. … I feel like we’re kind of inventing a new format.”

At KPNW, Collins joined another Seattle radio vet, John Fisher — formerly of The Mountain, Warm 106.9 and more recently morning host at 94.1 The Sound — as KPNW’s first two DJ hires.

While KEXP was Collins’ most recent stop, the gregarious radio host and passionate local music booster is best known for his days as music director and DJ at The End during the ’90s, where he developed a reputation for helping break some of the era’s signature bands, including Beck, Garbage and Nirvana. His work was spotlighted in a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame radio exhibit.

After spending most of the 2000s at stations in San Diego and Sacramento, Calif., Collins returned to Seattle airwaves at KEXP, often playing local artists beyond the few dozen acts that garner most of the attention on the Seattle club and festival circuit. Though these are not exactly little-known bands, it’s no surprise Collins opened his first show at KPNW — where he hopes to get back into the band-breaking business — with The Head and the Heart, Pearl Jam and Death Cab for Cutie.

The new role at KPNW is the most prominent Seattle radio job Collins has had since his tenure at The End. It’s an opportunity he’s excited for and humbled to have, especially after some tough times in his personal life. Collins was the subject of the 2015 documentary “The Glamour & the Squalor,” which explores his significance in the ’90s Seattle scene and how drinking and drug use upended his life and career.

When Collins first got sober, he was told it would take three years to get his life back on track. When he got to three, people said it’s actually more like five. Now five and half years sober and a recent cancer survivor, Collins says he’s finally feeling the shift.

“The last 25 years of my life have been a struggle,” said Collins, later adding, “I’m not somebody who’s afraid to pay my dues, and I’ve had to again and again.”