It’s no secret that the greater-Seattle festival landscape is shifting. Sasquatch and Upstream are no more, End of the Rainbow failed to launch and this year could be pivotal for both Capitol Hill Block Party and Bumbershoot. Meanwhile, anticipation builds for the inaugural THING festival in Port Townsend.

Turns out THING won’t be the only boutique festival newcomer aimed at the post-Sasquatch set. The group behind the Sonoma-born Huichica festival is launching a Walla Walla edition Sept. 13-14 at farm-country events venue Stella’s Homestead outside of town. The two-day “micro-music fest” is presented by California winemaker Bundschu Company and Washington’s own Sleight of Hand Cellars, cofounded by music lover and Pearl Jam superfan Trey Busch.

The lineup features indie-rock vets Yo La Tengo, Fruit Bats (solo) and Robyn Hitchcock (each playing two sets), folk-informed indie-rock songsmith Waxahatchee, Destroyer (solo) and anthemic Jersey punks Titus Andronicus. Also on board are garage/psych quartet Allah-Las, Purple Mountains — the new project from Silver Jews frontman David Berman — Portland staples Moon Duo, Howlin Rain, Seattle’s the Minus 5, Lia Ices, Madeline Kenney and Marisa Anderson.

Naturally, there will be wine — provided by Gundlach Bundschu, Sleight of Hand and Busch’s Underground Wine Project, Echo Echo and the Walla Walla Community College Viticultural Project — requisite craft beer, unspecified “locally sourced food” and expectedly chill vibes at the all-ages fest.

Tickets for Huichica Walla Walla are on sale now, with two-day passes for $150, plus another $50 for a car camping spot (up to four people). “Glamping” options are available for $550 and $675.

Huichica (pronounced wah-CHEE-kah) was born a decade ago in Sonoma before adding an East Coast edition in the Hudson Valley in 2016.