A July 9 concert featuring Nancy Wilson with the Seattle Symphony has been rescheduled to Oct. 30 in the hopes of being able to accommodate a larger, in-person audience.

The July 9 concert was slated to be livestreamed, with a very limited in-person audience.

“The decision to postpone the performance was made in response to increasing inquiries regarding larger in-person audiences, the feasibility of which is dampened by current restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic,” the Symphony said in a news release.

Wilson, most famous for being in the band Heart with her sister, Ann Wilson, released her first true solo album, “You and Me,” in May. The Seattle Symphony concert with Wilson will feature original arrangements of songs from that album, as well as hits from the Heart catalog.

“I want this concert to be a celebration for all my fans to be able to attend,” Wilson said in the news release. “We can’t gather here for a great night like that right now — but we are so close to the end of this terrible pandemic. My hope is to share this music and my performance alongside the orchestra with as many people as possible. These extra months will make all the difference and give us a chance to get together and let go of the tough times we’ve had.”

Tickets to the Oct. 30 show will go on sale in mid-July, the Symphony said. Ticket holders for either the in-person or livestreamed concert will receive an

email regarding available options, and can contact the Seattle Symphony ticket office at tickets@seattlesymphony.org or 206-215-4790.