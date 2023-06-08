It’s been a fertile few years of reading for Seattle rock obsessives, between insightful Chris Cornell biographies and incendiary tell-alls from the late great Mark Lanegan. The latest entry to the canon of grunge-era deep dives comes directly from one of the scene’s founding fathers, Mudhoney and Green River guitarist Steve Turner.

On June 13, the rocker-turned-author is set to publish “Mud Ride: A Messy Trip Through the Grunge Explosion.” Co-written with former Rocket editor Adem Tepedelen, the new book is equal parts memoir and passenger-seat ride-along with one of the genre’s chief architects, chronicling his youth as a skateboarding Seattle teen and White House invitations during peak grunge mania through the making of Mudhoney’s predictably ripping new album, “Plastic Eternity.”

We spoke with Turner ahead of two Seattle-area book signings and Q&A sessions, at Elliott Bay Book Company (7 p.m. June 14) and Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park (7 p.m. June 15).

The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

I didn’t know about your extensive skating background. How did skating culture in Seattle intersect with the music scene?

From the time I got into punk rock in ’79-’80, it almost immediately came together because the hot pros down in California all got into punk rock, so we all followed suit, because that’s what kids do, right? All the punks that hung out on the Ave, half of them were carrying skateboards around.

Mudhoney has been a band for 35 years now, really through your entire adulthood. What has it been like having the band as a constant through so many life changes?

It’s just such a part of my life and our life at this point. It stopped being our job around the turn of the century and that was a big change. We weathered that pretty well. Actually, I seemed to start enjoying playing music more when it wasn’t the main thing on my table. Dan [Peters, Mudhoney drummer] started having kids first and that was a change. Then I moved to Portland, that was another major change, and now, we have Guy [Maddison, bassist] living in Australia.

Thirty-five years in, what keeps Mudhoney interesting for you?

Just the creative process. We enjoy each other’s company and I think we all value what we do together. As it got harder and we had to make more time to figure out how to fit it into our lives, we all made the sacrifices to do that and we really appreciate it, I think, more than we did. You think about us in 1992, we put out a record called “Piece of Cake” because everything just seemed so easy. We were kind of glib about the whole thing. Part of that was it seemed to be working, not taking it that seriously. I think we still are goofballs, but we take it more seriously because we have to. It takes more effort and time and planning.

My argument as a young guy was bands shouldn’t be around very long, because most bands you can track the first maybe five years they’re good and the downhill decline starts. That might be true for us, too, but we still enjoy what we do and it seems that other people do as well.

For all the changes Seattle’s undergone, there’s something comforting about reading that Mudhoney still practices in the West Seattle house singer/guitarist Mark Arm bought 30 years ago.

I don’t know how [Arm’s wife] Emily has weathered it for all these years. She sits upstairs and the house is shaking. It’s not nearly as grungy as some of the old rehearsal spaces we used to have, but you know, it’s a grungy basement rehearsal room.

As the media frenzy around grunge ensued, [you wrote that] bands were moving here and everybody wanted a piece of Seattle, and that the city was no longer the same as it was five or six years earlier. Fast-forward to today, there’s been even more change. How do you feel about the city and the music scene currently?

Actually, I was just in Seattle the last couple days, so I have a fresh vision of modern Seattle. I love Seattle. I don’t think I could afford to live in Seattle at this point. But it’s inspiring that so many of my generation’s musicians are still playing in one form or another in Seattle.

I’m not really sure, beyond what my old friends do musically, what’s going on up there, to be honest. I don’t really follow too much. But what I saw happen by the time I left Seattle was it was almost a victim of its own success. Not just the music scene, that was a small part of what changed Seattle. The whole dot-com thing was really irritating to me [laughs]. Seeing these 21-year-old kids hanging out at a cigar club or whatever the heck, talking about their portfolios, I was like, “God dang, man, things change.”

You wrote about doing tours with Nirvana and Pearl Jam and the differences in how they were adjusting. What was that like having windows into both sides?

The Nirvana camp was chaotic at best and not really dealing with it that well at the time. That was concerning, and obviously Kurt’s condition was, I wouldn’t say worsening because I didn’t see him very often, but clearly it wasn’t good. It was a great experience to hook up with Pearl Jam and let the healing begin. There wasn’t bad blood, but we just weren’t really hanging out with Jeff [Ament] and Stone [Gossard, both of Pearl Jam, and formerly of Green River] so much. Going on those trips with them was eye-opening, just how well they were handling it. We learned that you can actually hit that kind of mega success and do it in a human way, and you don’t have to be taken advantage of, you can actually be happy with your success. Whereas the Nirvana camp didn’t seem happy about anything.

With Stone and Jeff and the friendship you’ve had over the years, what’s it like to be able to still play with them today, doing things like the Home Shows when you came out with them, 40 years after the Green River days?

Oh, it’s so fun. That’s why I was in Seattle. I was actually recording some random music with Stone and Regan Hagar. These friendships carry on for sure. I see Stone quite often. We’d love to go out on the road with them again at some point.

Can you tell me about the project?

This was just the three of us laying down some experimental grooves and see what comes of it. There’s going to be a lot of editing involved. We didn’t write any music, we just got in there and had a synthesizer and couple guitars and a drum kit and just went at it. I’m sure we’ll do a little bit more of it and see if we can tease together a few things that make sense.

“Suck You Dry” you describe as the perfect Mudhoney song, which you probably won’t get many arguments against. But what is it about that song?

It’s just got the really nasty guitar tones, it’s very ’60s-derived. Mark’s vocals are awesome. It somehow manages to be catchy, it’s aggressive, it’s gnarly. Everyone’s going to remember “Touch Me I’m Sick” as the song, I suppose, which is great. It’s kind of in the same family. Around that era, people would ask us, “Do you guys think you’re going to get as big as Nirvana or Pearl Jam?” We’re like, “Have you heard what we sound like?! No!” That’s a perfect example of why we weren’t going to get as big as Nirvana or Pearl Jam.

Around late 1998, you started to notice the crowds were getting smaller and feeling like there was that end of an era setting in. How did it feel at the time to sense that period coming to a close?

Well, I started sensing it in 1995, because there was that backlash after Kurt killed himself. The next really successful bands out of Seattle were quite different. The Presidents of the United States of America and Harvey Danger, they were sunny and happy, and I think people were just over the doom and gloom — and so was I, to be honest.

But also what happened, there was a brand-new generation of kids that were discovering punk rock through a different avenue. Green Day and that whole Epitaph [Records] explosion with the Offspring, that was a changing of the guard, if you will. I could feel it. It didn’t surprise me that the ’98 tour’s about as bleak as it got, because things were changing and it took a few more years for there to be a little bit of a nostalgia thing happening, and people started showing up again, which is nice. We appreciate it [laughs].

Going back to Sub Pop after the stint in the major-label system, how did it feel to go back with the hometown label you’d launched your careers with?

It felt great. I was well over being on Warner Brothers. I didn’t want to do the last record on there, because we knew and they knew that we weren’t going to get to any dizzying heights of success at that point, so I was ready to move on. And Sub Pop was the natural fit.

I don’t know that this qualifies as a “hot take,” but I’ve long felt that in many ways, Mudhoney is the ultimate Seattle band. You were in on that pioneering stage of the grunge movement, riding that wave through all the wild times and major [labels], before coming back to Sub Pop. All while holding close those punk rock ethos and underground sensibilities, enduring for 35 years. I’m curious, how do you view the band and its legacy?

It’s not just us. It’s lots of bands like us in the world now that just keep going. The really big bands like the Stones and things keep going. But most smaller bands would fade out and scenes would die and that was that. Now, the Melvins are still going, Dinosaur Jr. are still going. All these bands from our era are still doing it and I think that’s a cultural shift in a way. Our parents’ generation, they had life changes that were very ordered by society. It seemed like there were things — “Well, I don’t do that anymore, I’m this age now.” And our generation seemed to keep doing the same stuff. I mean, I still ride a skateboard. I still play in a punk rock band and I’ve been doing it for 40 years. That’s great, that there’s no rules on what age you can do things at.