It’s been a tumultuous few days in the Northwest for Morrissey.

One night after the outspoken indie-rock star had a protester removed from his Portland concert, Morrissey called off his Tuesday show in Seattle altogether. According to a statement on promoter Seattle Theatre Group’s website, the WaMu Theater performance was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control,” though it’s unclear if there was any connection between the incident at Portland’s Moda Center.

A Morrissey representative did not immediately respond to questions and a Seattle Theatre Group spokesperson offered no additional details. Ticket buyers are being refunded through the point of purchase.

The former Smiths frontman has come under fire in recent years for supporting For Britain, a U.K. far-right political party, and making racist statements, leading to boycott calls and slumping ticket sales for an artist who has a long history of canceling gigs for various reasons. Last year Consequence of Sound reported that Morrissey had canceled or postponed more than 130 shows between 2012 and June 2018.

Fan-shot video from Monday’s Portland concert shows a protester in the balcony holding signs reading “Bigmouth indeed,” a reference to the Smiths song “Bigmouth Strikes Again,” and a crossed out For Britain symbol.

“Let’s be quite frank,” Morrissey says from the stage after spotting the protester. “When you with the sign are removed, I will continue. Otherwise, get out now. Go. … Goodbye. We don’t need you.”

After taking a bow, the protester was escorted out by security.

Morrissey faced renewed backlash earlier this year after wearing a For Britain pin during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The party was founded by Anne Marie Waters, an activist accused of espousing anti-Islamic views. In a 2018 blog post, Morrissey voiced his support of For Britain while denouncing racism, fascism and the “Loony Left.”

Morrissey’s tour is slated to resume Thursday night in San Francisco.