More than 160 cases of COVID-19 across Washington state have been confirmed so far among people who attended the recent Watershed Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre, the Grant County Health District said Friday.

More than 20,000 fans packed the Gorge, in George, Grant County, for the three-day outdoor country music festival July 30-Aug. 1.

“The outbreak is the first one traced to an outdoor entertainment event since the lifting of statewide COVID-19 prevention measures at the end of June,” Laina Mitchell, communicable disease coordinator for Grant County Health District, said in a news release.

The cases are tied to residents in multiple counties, including King, Grant, Pierce, Skagit, Kittitas, Okanogan, Whatcom, Kitsap, San Juan, Lincoln and Stevens. There’s also one case tied to an Oregon resident.

Grant County Health District expects more cases associated with the festival to be confirmed in the coming days and investigators are working with those who have tested positive and with local public health officials to identify other cases.

Public health officials urge that anyone who attended the festival self-quarantine and get tested.