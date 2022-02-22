Former Screaming Trees frontman and enigmatic singer-songwriter Mark Lanegan has died.

The news was shared on the acclaimed singer-songwriter’s verified social media accounts.

“Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,” according to the statement posted Tuesday on Lanegan’s Twitter account. “A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy.”

Lanegan co-founded the Screaming Trees in 1985 and the Ellensburg-formed band became a pioneering force in Seattle’s burgeoning grunge movement. Lanegan released his first solo album in 1990, the Sub Pop-issued “The Winding Sheet,” which pivoted away from some of the hallmarks of the Seattle rock movement he helped shape. After Screaming Trees disbanded in 2000, Lanegan continued his acclaimed solo career and joined Queens of the Stone Age for several years during the early 2000s.

News of Lanegan’s death quickly reverberated through the Seattle music community, prompting an outpouring of remembrances. Longtime KEXP DJ Cheryl Waters, who was on the air when the news came down, started choking up as she played the Screaming Trees’ painfully on-the-nose classic “Nearly Lost You.”

