With the livestream fundraising boom raising millions for COVID-19 relief efforts across the globe, it seemed only a matter of time before Seattle music’s heavy hitters pooled their collective muscle for a home-state rendition.

All in WA, a coalition of public officials, nonprofits and philanthropic organizations and donors, has organized a stacked virtual concert to raise money for relief work across the state.

The lineup includes Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, Macklemore, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Wilson’s Motown-loving coach Pete Carroll, Death Cab for Cutie’s lord of the livestream Ben Gibbard, Sir Mix-A-Lot, comedian Joel McHale, blue-eyed soul singer Allen Stone, Mary Lambert and blues-rockers The Black Tones, according to KING 5.

The Amazon-backed concert will broadcast on Twitch and local NBC affiliates KING 5 and KONG at 7 p.m. June 10. According to KING 5, All in WA has already raised $20 million of its $65 million goal, with the coalition’s advisory board determining how to distribute the funds. Donations can be made at AllinWA.org.