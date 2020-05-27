With the livestream fundraising boom raising millions for COVID-19 relief efforts across the globe, it seemed only a matter of time before Seattle music’s heavy hitters pooled their collective muscle for a home-state rendition.
All in WA, a coalition of public officials, nonprofits and philanthropic organizations and donors, has organized a stacked virtual concert to raise money for relief work across the state.
The lineup includes Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, Macklemore, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Wilson’s Motown-loving coach Pete Carroll, Death Cab for Cutie’s lord of the livestream Ben Gibbard, Sir Mix-A-Lot, comedian Joel McHale, blue-eyed soul singer Allen Stone, Mary Lambert and blues-rockers The Black Tones, according to KING 5.
The Amazon-backed concert will broadcast on Twitch and local NBC affiliates KING 5 and KONG at 7 p.m. June 10. According to KING 5, All in WA has already raised $20 million of its $65 million goal, with the coalition’s advisory board determining how to distribute the funds. Donations can be made at AllinWA.org.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.