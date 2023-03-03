One of the Emerald City’s homegrown hip-hop heroes is hitting the Pacific Northwest on tour this fall — with Seattle conspicuously missing from the list of dates.

Macklemore announced a tour Friday morning that will visit theaters and arenas around the country in support of his latest album, “BEN,” which he released via his Bendo LLC imprint at midnight.

WE ARE FINALLY HERE!! BEN THE ALBUM!! Why am I crying in a hotel room by myself 😂 I love you guys. Ima write more tomorrow but for now, MY BABY IS OUT IN THE WORLD!! Thank you for listening & sharing. Means more than you’ll ever know ❤️ https://t.co/0p66ASgjNu pic.twitter.com/9UboIyvZaG — Macklemore (@macklemore) March 3, 2023

Macklemore, born Ben Haggerty, will embark on a slew of North American dates for the BEN Tour in September after a run in Europe. He kicks off the American leg Sept. 17 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and will pop around the East Coast before reaching the West in October. Presale begins Monday morning.

The Evergreen State College alumnus and four-time Grammy winner, one of Capitol Hill’s most recognizable residents, will play Portland’s Roseland Theater Oct. 7 and 8 before heading to Spokane, Missoula and Boise, but the “Can’t Hold Us,” “Same Love” and “Glorious” rapper does not have a Seattle date listed on this run.

Don’t fret too much yet about the lack of a hometown date, though.

As Seattle-based music writer Travis Hay noted on Twitter, Seattle’s Bumbershoot festival has yet to announce its lineup. The festival takes place two weeks before the tour kicks off in Tennessee. It’s speculation at this point, but keep an eye on that festival’s headliners when announced.

I know nothing about this year’s Bumbershoot lineup. But I don know Macklemore, The Head & The Heart and Father John Misty are all on tour and do not have Seattle dates on their itineraries. 🤔 — Travis Hay (@guerrillacandy) March 3, 2023

Though he’s never replicated the commercial or critical success of his breakout smash “The Heist,” which won four Grammy Awards in 2014, the rapper has stayed busy in Seattle, stoking music programs that develop young local artists, joining the Seattle Kraken ownership group, launching a golf fashion brand and, of course, making music. Also on Friday, Macklemore released the music video for his latest single “No Bad Days” featuring Collett, with the song’s video spearheaded by his “dream director,” his daughter Sloane.