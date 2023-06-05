He said he’d see us again soon.

To celebrate the release of his new album, “BEN,” Macklemore returned to some of his old stomping grounds, holding a record signing at Easy Street Records and rocking a sold-out Neumos gig back in March. At the Capitol Hill club that holds a fraction of the fans he typically plays to, the crowd-walking rapper hinted it wouldn’t be his only Seattle show in the near future.

It was inevitable that the Kraken investor who “sold out Key Arena five times with my eyes closed” would have a turn at Climate Pledge Arena, not counting a Zamboni-riding video shoot during a game last season. That day will come Dec. 21, as the homegrown rap star announced his first show at Seattle’s newest arena on Monday morning.

Tickets for the holiday season bash go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Friday, with various presales staggered throughout the week, beginning with a Citi card presale Tuesday morning. An artist presale and another through the Hometown Team run Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

While Mack’s already wrapped a European run supporting the new album, he’s set to kick off the North American leg in September.

As usual, “BEN” features a host of Seattle collaborators, including rising star charlieonnafriday (who’s opened on some of Macklemore’s dates), Vic Daggs II and go-to producers Budo and Tyler Dopps.

Accompanying Monday’s announcement, Macklemore posted a mysty-eyed montage teeming with Seattle pride, highlighting his journey from hometown kid honing his craft to globe-trotting star with a platform to share with the next generation. Check it out below.