It brings us absolutely no pleasure to report that Lizzo is not, in fact, feeling good as hell.

America’s booty shaker-in-chief was set to perform tonight (Aug. 30) at Bumbershoot, and was easily the buzziest artist on this year’s lineup. But alas, the show will not go on. On Friday morning, the soulful hip-hop/pop star took to social media to announce that she’s battling a sinus infection and will not make her Seattle Center date.

Bumbershoot♥️ I have to cancel cus of severe sinus infection. I been battling all week & tried to power thru but it got worse. I have been advised by my dr that I can’t fly until I am better. I hate cancelling shows. I am so sorry Seattle. I love y’all. — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 30, 2019

Earlier this week the red-hot rapper/singer gave a predictably raved-about performance at MTV’s Video Music Awards backdropped by what was likely the world’s largest inflatable butt.

As a result of her cancellation, electronic duo Hippie Sabotage, who were scheduled to play the Fisher Green stage, will slide over into Lizzo’s main stage slot.

Naturally, the news has disappointed a number of fans who were excited to see the artist who stormed the Capitol Hill Block Party main stage in July in front of an incredibly hyped crowd. Single-day tickets to Block Party the day of Lizzo’s performance sold out, due at least in part to her sizable draw. Lizzo’s addition to Bumbershoot was announced immediately after Block Party, injecting more star power into a pared down lineup compared to recent years.