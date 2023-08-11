Staff Picks

Festival season is in full swing, but the sprawling super lineups are hardly the only concert game in town. Here are a handful of upcoming shows that belong on your late-summer radar.

Beabadoobee

This indie-rocking, alt-pop songsmith burst into the greater public consciousness in 2020 when a song by British Columbian rapper Powfu sampling her debut single “Coffee” became an unexpected TikTok smash. Beabadoobee’s sideways breakthrough already feels like a distant memory, as the London-reared artist who blends bedroom pop melodies with hearty alt-rock riffs has since released a pair of impressive full-lengths, including last year’s “Beatopia,” proving the initial success was no flash in the viral pan. After an opening run on Taylor Swift’s supremely hyped Eras Tour this spring, Beabadoobee hits Seattle for a sold-out headliner at the Paramount Theatre. Growing Pains opens.

8 p.m. Aug. 11; Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; sold out; stgpresents.org

KEXP’s Concerts at the Mural

KEXP’s popular summer concert series returned from an extended pandemic hiatus this month, bringing bands (free) and beers (not free) to Seattle Center’s Mural Amphitheatre. Spanning the first three Thursdays of August, Concerts at the Mural wrap up Aug. 17 with Seattle darlings Deep Sea Diver (who hit the road with Pearl Jam later this month) and La Fonda. Kids are cool, but leave the pets and coolers at home.

4:30 p.m. Aug. 17; Mural Amphitheatre, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; free; kexp.org

Chastity Belt listening party

These hometown favorites will commemorate the 10th anniversary reissue of “No Regrets” — their indie-punky debut that put Chazzy B on the indie-rock map — with a laid-back listening party at Linda’s Tavern, where their DJing pals Lisa Prank and Tacocat members will spin cuts from friends and other local luminaries. The proverbial needle drops on “No Regrets” at 7 p.m.

5-9 p.m. Aug. 18; Linda’s Tavern, 707 E. Pine St., Seattle; free; lindastavern.com

Bully

Bully, the musical vehicle of Nashville singer/guitarist Alicia Bognanno, delivered arguably their finest offering to date with their fourth full-length, “Lucky for You,” released in June. True to form, the Sub Pop standout distills the moments when angst, frustration and sadness boil over into a blown-out catharsis set to squalling guitars and head-rattling melodies that keep you coming back. Bev Rage & the Drinks open.

8 p.m. Aug. 18; Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th St., Seattle; $22.50; stgpresents.org

Chomp!

While this family-friendly King County event is billed as “a celebration of local food and sustainable living,” replete with a farmers market and environmentally conscious educational programs, the always-solid music lineup is the big draw. (Who could sustainably live without sweet tunes?) This year’s slate is led by gentle-breezing gospel staples The Blind Boys of Alabama and electrified bluesman Cedric Burnside, the grandson of blues great R.L. Burnside. Tacoma’s soulfully roots-rocking singer-songwriter Stephanie Anne Johnson — who unleashed their sterling “Jewels” LP this spring — Seattle’s Alessandra Rose and the science kid-approved Mikey the Rad Scientist further stack the deck.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 19; Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; free; chomplocal.org

So Dreamy Music Festival II

The brainchild of Seattle/SoCal indie-pop songsmith SuperCoze, the So Dreamy music festival launched last year aiming to showcase local LGBTQ+ and trans artists of color as a response to what they felt was a lack of inclusiveness in other events around town. For Year 2, So Dreamy slides over to Seattle’s all-ages DIY bastion The Vera Project with a lineup led by Seattle hip-hop stalwart Taylar Elizza Beth, R&B/bedroom pop artist Claudine Magbag, SuperCoze and more.

2-10 p.m. Aug. 25; Vera Project, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $20-$25; theveraproject.org

Melvins

Washington’s finest purveyors of metallic, skull-crushing sludge rock are toasting to 40 years of bandhood in 2023, returning to their old Northwest stomping grounds on a co-headlining run with fellow heavy music heavyweights Boris. The Montesano-formed trio are playing noisy jams from across their deep catalog, which includes last year’s “Bad Moon Rising.” As of this writing, only exorbitant demand-priced tickets were available for more than triple the initial $35 cost, but it’s worth checking to see if prices will return to Earth closer to the date.

8 p.m. Sept. 1; Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle; 21-plus; $129 at press time, showboxpresents.com

Modest Mouse

Recently hailed by me and some bartender as the show of the year for indie-rock fans over 28, this sterling triple bill pairs intergenerational alt-rock greats the Pixies, who influenced countless bands such as Nirvana, and Modest Mouse, who helped carry the post-grunge torch for Seattle rock. As if those two didn’t pack enough co-headlining punch, Cat Power, the nom de plume of revered singer-songwriter Chan Marshall, opens. The Seattle date won’t be without some heavy hearts, as it marks Modest Mouse’s first hometown show since the death of drummer Jeremiah Green late last year.

7 p.m. Sept. 8; Climate Pledge Arena, 334 First Ave. N., Seattle; $39.50-$79.50; climatepledgearena.com