Patrick Haggerty of pioneering Washington country band Lavender Country has died.

The lifelong activist and uncompromising singer-songwriter released what is widely considered the first gay-themed country album in 1973. Though his music career, which he viewed as a vehicle for his activism, took a decades-long hiatus shortly after Lavender Country’s debut album, the Bremerton artist had been steadily gigging all over the country in recent years, after Haggerty’s music was pulled from the dustbins of time and caught the ear of a new generation.

About a month ago, Haggerty had a stroke, forcing him to cancel a run of fall shows and, according to Jack Moriarity, a family friend who helped manage Lavender Country, Haggerty had “pretty much been in the hospital since then.” After moving to hospice several days ago, Haggerty, 78, died early Tuesday morning, Moriarity and Lavender Country’s label, Don Giovanni Records, confirmed.

Released four years after the Stonewall uprising, Lavender Country’s out-and-proud songs didn’t find much of an audience beyond the Seattle gay liberation activists who heard it or saw Lavender Country play small local shows, including the first city-sanctioned Pride event, which in 1974 drew roughly 400 people to Seattle Center.

But that changed in 2014 when a small, boutique label reissued the self-titled debut from the short-lived Seattle band that went unrecognized outside the local gay community. Just about every major music publication trumpeted the historical significance of Haggerty’s music, which was ahead of its time in its celebrations of sexual freedom and fierce critiques of heteronormativity and sexism — particularly in a genre marketed to a conservative audience.

(This post will be updated.)