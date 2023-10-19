Following a colossal year that saw Bad Bunny headlining American stadiums for the first time, the Latin pop superstar was supposed to be “taking a break” in 2023. It would be a time for the real-life Benito Martínez Ocasio “to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he told Billboard in late 2022.

“We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat.”

Sounds nice! It’s unclear exactly how much boat time one of the most in-demand artists in the world actually received in between becoming the first Spanish-language artist to headline Coachella this spring and recording a new 22-track album, which dropped last week with little warning. Nevertheless, his itinerary is about to get heavier, as Bad Bunny announced Thursday a fresh slate of 2024 tour dates, including a Seattle stop.

The Latin trap king plans to bring his Most Wanted Tour to Climate Pledge Arena on March 9. Fans can register for the chance to buy tickets now through 8:59 p.m. Sunday at registration.ticketmaster.com/badbunny2024. Randomly selected fans will receive an access code before an Oct. 25 sale.

If his second trip to Climate Pledge Arena is as showstopping as his 2022 concert, when he converted an eighteen-wheeler into a stage, it’s likely to be one of the biggest parties of the year. The Seattle date comes ahead of a three-night run in Los Angeles’ unfortunately named Crypto.com Arena (see, “Climate Pledge” ain’t so bad).

Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour is in support of last week’s “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” which upon its release set a Spotify record as the most streamed album in a single day. Sounds like someone deserves another boat ride.