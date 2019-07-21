To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Laine Hardy and the other top 10 finalists from Season 17 of “American Idol” performed at the Museum of Flight’s Lunar Block Party on Saturday.

The choice to have the winners of “American Idol” perform was simple, said Ted Huetter, Senior Public Relations and Communications Manager for the Museum of Flight.

“The moon landing was full of ‘American Idol’ — the astronauts were the superstars and rockstars of their day,” said Huetter. “When we got the opportunity to work with television’s American Idols, well, it just seemed like a really good fit.”

The concert, on the second of the museum’s three-day celebration of the moon landing, took place on a large lot outside the museum. Food trucks peppered the grounds, with lines that trailed a dozen feet. Children ran around with electric blue ice cream cones, all while the countdown to the moon landing glowed on the stage where the “American Idol” alums were set to perform. At 7:56 p.m. Pacific Time on July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first human to walk on the moon.

A few minutes before the exact time Armstrong would have set foot on the moon 50 years ago, retired astronaut Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger walked on stage with a smile and a wave. She introduced herself before having to pause for the crowd’s deafening cheers. Then she introduced the event.

“So tonight, let’s watch and think about what the significance was back in 1969 and then let’s celebrate, because its 2019,” said Metcalf-Lindenburger, of Lake Forest Park. The crowd responded with cheers.

The “American Idol” alums took the stage one-by-one, performing covers of crowd favorite songs with a few of them performing originals. Their energy was contagious.

“They are super excited to be here,” said Huetter. “I got to see them earlier today. Everyone is just jazzed. They love Seattle.”

Hardy, 18 and the most recent winner of “American Idol”, was last to take the stage. He performed in a silver suit with an electric guitar, his hair gelled back in a way that mimicked the traditional 60’s style — whether that was on purpose or not is up for debate.

The most memorable part of the concert was Hardy’s last song. The other “American Idol” finalists joined him on stage for a cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together.” Not only was the song released — appropriately so — in 1969, it also celebrated the spirit of the event.

“This is a block party. We wanted the neighborhood to come in and celebrate this amazing feat with us,” said Huetter.