In the two years since superstar sex symbol The Weeknd was slated to bring his After Hours tour to the Tacoma Dome, the Toronto crooner has outgrown even his own ambitions, which were on full display as the genre-fluid, tongue-flicking star floated around Lumen Field Thursday night in Seattle.

That 2020 tour, scheduled for Tacoma two summers ago, was nixed by COVID. The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, later became Climate Pledge Arena’s first announced concert, but after playing the Super Bowl in 2021, he dashed arenas for stadiums, pivoting to an After Hours Til Dawn stop at Lumen Field.

I was nervously excited ahead of my first date with Tesfaye: As if a concert starting at 6:30 p.m. and running Til Dawn wasn’t intimidating enough, a night with The Weeknd promises a tantalizing, intoxicating overnight experience.

But this year’s synthy, sublime “Dawn FM” stars a larger-than-life Weeknd who has owned the charts for a decade, earning six No. 1 hits and Michael Jackson comparisons — a transcendent pop star light years beyond the melancholy, sex-and-coke-aholic Weeknd who rose to fame in the 2010s. Tesfaye has four Grammys but called the Recording Academy “corrupt” after it snubbed his multiplatinum 2020 album “After Hours” and its inescapable single “Blinding Lights,” which dominated radio waves for two years and is the only song to ever spend a full year in Billboard’s Top 10.

All that said: Could one concert possibly live up to this much hype?

Set list

Alone Again

Gasoline

Sacrifice

How Do I Make You Love Me?

Can’t Feel My Face

Take My Breath

Hurricane

The Hills

Often

Crew Love

Starboy

Heartless

Low Life

Or Nah

Kiss Land

Party Monster

Faith

After Hours

Out of Time

I Feel It Coming

Die for You

Is There Someone Else?

I Was Never There

Call Out My Name

The Morning

Save Your Tears

Less Than Zero

Blinding Lights