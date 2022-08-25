In the two years since superstar sex symbol The Weeknd was slated to bring his After Hours tour to the Tacoma Dome, the Toronto crooner has outgrown even his own ambitions, which were on full display as the genre-fluid, tongue-flicking star floated around Lumen Field Thursday night in Seattle.
That 2020 tour, scheduled for Tacoma two summers ago, was nixed by COVID. The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, later became Climate Pledge Arena’s first announced concert, but after playing the Super Bowl in 2021, he dashed arenas for stadiums, pivoting to an After Hours Til Dawn stop at Lumen Field.
I was nervously excited ahead of my first date with Tesfaye: As if a concert starting at 6:30 p.m. and running Til Dawn wasn’t intimidating enough, a night with The Weeknd promises a tantalizing, intoxicating overnight experience.
But this year’s synthy, sublime “Dawn FM” stars a larger-than-life Weeknd who has owned the charts for a decade, earning six No. 1 hits and Michael Jackson comparisons — a transcendent pop star light years beyond the melancholy, sex-and-coke-aholic Weeknd who rose to fame in the 2010s. Tesfaye has four Grammys but called the Recording Academy “corrupt” after it snubbed his multiplatinum 2020 album “After Hours” and its inescapable single “Blinding Lights,” which dominated radio waves for two years and is the only song to ever spend a full year in Billboard’s Top 10.
All that said: Could one concert possibly live up to this much hype?
Check back later tonight for a full review.
Set list
Alone Again
Gasoline
Sacrifice
How Do I Make You Love Me?
Can’t Feel My Face
Take My Breath
Hurricane
The Hills
Often
Crew Love
Starboy
Heartless
Low Life
Or Nah
Kiss Land
Party Monster
Faith
After Hours
Out of Time
I Feel It Coming
Die for You
Is There Someone Else?
I Was Never There
Call Out My Name
The Morning
Save Your Tears
Less Than Zero
Blinding Lights
