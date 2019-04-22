After a three-year hiatus, a long-running summer tradition is coming back to the Seattle area. Roughly a year after returning to the airwaves, KUBE 93.3 is reviving its annual Summer Jam concert.

On a busy Monday for major concert announcements, the contemporary hip-hop station unveiled its lineup for Summer Jam 2019, which moves indoors after most recently taking place at White River Amphitheatre and the Gorge. The July 26 Tacoma Dome bash is topped by Los Angeles heavyweight YG, R&B star Miguel and Kid Ink, who performed at the last Summer Jam in 2015.

Also on the bill are rising Atlanta trap star Lil Baby, Pardison Fontaine, City Girls and Burien rapper-made-good Travis Thompson, who recently signed with Epic Records. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26 with a VIP presale happening 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

In early 2016, KUBE relocated to Tacoma and flipped to Top 40 under the Power 93.3 banner as part of a larger shake-up from parent company iHeartMedia. Although KUBE’s hip-hop format initially carried on elsewhere on the dial in Tacoma, the move left Seattle and the Eastside without a dedicated modern rap station, not to mention the annual summer concert, which had hosted everyone from 2Pac to T.I. over the years. Last spring, iHeartMedia reversed course and announced KUBE 93’s return, citing listener demand.

While not quite a festival-sized lineup, Summer Jam’s return was much welcomed by Seattle-Tacoma fans in a market with a vibrant hip-hop community notably devoid of a marquee rap festival. (Meanwhile, our northern neighbors in Vancouver have FVDED in The Park and the second-annual Breakout Festival.)

In another welcomed move, KUBE 93 recently debuted a new Sunday night show (10 p.m. to midnight) focused on new music and artists from the Pacific Northwest. Dubbed The Come Up, the new show is hosted by local hip-hop blogger, podcaster and sometimes-publicist Casey Carter.

In other notable rap-show news, the Wiz Khalifa-led Decent Exposure tour with French Montana, Playboi Carti and others comes to White River Amphitheatre on Aug. 13. Presales start April 23, with the general on-sale beginning noon April 26.