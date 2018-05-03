Two years after iHeartMedia replaced the beloved rap station with Power 93's Top 40 hits, KUBE 93 returns to Seattle.

It’s time to reprogram your car radios, Seattle. KUBE 93 is back.

As of Thursday afternoon, 93.3 FM was back to bumping contemporary hip-hop after a two-year flirtation with Top 40. Two years ago, Seattle’s long-running rap station went pop as part of a larger shake up by its parent company, radio power iHeartMedia. In the switch, KUBE relocated to Tacoma — out of range for much of Seattle and the Eastside — and the 93.3 FM spot became Power 93.

“You can put this down in the history books,” proclaimed new afternoon DJ Eric Rosado. “KUBE is back.”

As part of its comeback rollout, the station is promising to play 14,000 songs in a row without commercials.

While Power 93 morning show hosts Carla Marie & Anthony will continue with KUBE in that all-important morning slot, the rest of Power 93’s DJs have been replaced. Shay takes over midday, with Rosado in the late afternoon and Bootleg Kev in the evening.

Rich Moore, iHeartMedia Seattle’s VP of programming, said Power 93 was doing “fine” in the ratings, “but we made a move obviously to make us bigger and stronger.”

“Everybody in the city and what they listen to, everybody was screaming they wanted it back,” Moore said. “And they wanted it back now.”

In a small sample size Thursday afternoon, Auto-Tuned crooner Port Malone was in heavy rotation, along with Cardi B, Rae Sremmurd, Ice Cube for old-school measure and, because nobody’s perfect, meticulously coiffed Bay Area rapper G-Eazy.

The station looks to primarily compete with Hot 103.7, the throwback rap station now home to longtime KUBE personality and program director Eric Powers. Asked if KUBE planned to revive its Summer Jam concert — the annual hip-hop throwdown old enough to have booked 2Pac — Moore said only: “We’ll announce that when we get to that point.”

For now, take solace in the fact that Migos has a new home on Seattle airwaves.