In honor of Sub Pop's 30th anniversary, KEXP has decided to play every one of its releases for the next four and a half months.

It’s not exactly unusual to hear a Sub Pop song on KEXP. It’s even more Seattle than seeing a dog riding the bus.

But starting March 12 you’ll be hearing a lot more tunes from the city’s most famous record label emanating through the airwaves from its arguably most famous radio station. In honor of Sub Pop’s 30th anniversary, the always-plotting programmers at KEXP have decided to play songs from every one of its releases in chronological order. For the music geeks keeping score, that’s more than 1,200. As an added wrinkle, the KEXPers will aim to play the release in its original format (cassette, 7-inch, etc.) whenever possible.

“It’s going to be a total hassle, and totally worth it to celebrate our friends at Sub Pop,” said KEXP’s associate program director John Richards in an announcement on its website.

By his tally, KEXP DJs will be “playing Sub Pop songs an average of 8.3 times a day, 24-7 for the next 4 and a half months.” Sure beats a birthday card. The protracted tribute culminates with Sub Pop’s (free) 30th anniversary concert Aug. 11 in Alki Beach.

Not surprisingly, the two Seattle music institutions have some intertwining history. Once upon a well-worn turntable, Sub Pop co-founders Bruce Pavitt and Jonathan Poneman hosted shows on the station’s predecessor KCMU before starting their powerhouse label. Per KEXP, Pavitt’s “Sub Pop USA” show focused on releases from regional indie labels (natch), while Poneman was one of the earliest hosts of its long-running local show, Audioasis.

So for the next few months, expect to hear deep cuts from Sub Pop’s exceptional one-off 7-inches or obscure reissued box sets alongside your favorite Mudhoney jam.