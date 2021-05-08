KEXP’s footprint extends well beyond the Space Needle’s shadow. Broadcasting from its Seattle Center HQ, the hometown indie station reaches a global audience, and apparently has a fan in Jimmy Fallon.

On Friday night, the “Tonight Show” host went out of his way to tip a cap to the Emerald City station and morning show host John Richards in particular. In his opening segment introducing his Friday night lineup, Fallon was especially gushy about musical guests Mad Foxes. The late night host fell for the French post-punks after hearing them on Richards’ show and booked the band on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“I love to listen to the radio. I switch around, I wanna hear some country I go to Sirius. I go to iHeart[media], I listen to Howard [Stern],” Fallon said. “And I listen to this station called KEXP out of Seattle, and there’s a guy named John Richards. He’s the DJ in the morning – ‘John in the Morning,’ it’s great. And I heard this band and I loved it. I go, ‘this band’s fantastic.’ So I just Shazamed it and we inquired.”

Fallon continued to heap praise on the little known Mad Foxes – whose sound is in step with a recent wave of critically acclaimed post-punk acts from the U.K. – pulling up a particularly rowdy snippet of the trio’s smash-and-grab “Crystal Glass.”

“That is a rager, right?!” Fallon said after a little headbanging sesh behind his desk.

Richards could not immediately be reached Saturday, the morning man presumably busy rocking out to Mad Foxes himself. But this wasn’t the first time Fallon has expressed his KEXP love on national TV. The actor/comedian shouted out Richards and the station when Macklemore pulled up in 2017, performing with fellow Seattle staples Dave B and a then-baby faced Travis Thompson.

According to Seattle magazine, Fallon got hooked on KEXP and Richards’ show when it was broadcast in the Big Apple through a deal with Radio New York from 2008-2011. Nice to see the “Tonight Show” boss keeping up with a Seattle station.

The “Tonight Show” boost is just the latest example of a KEXP connection landing an indie band some national love. Earlier this year, Tacoma indie rockers Enumclaw drew a chorus of praise from some of the country’s biggest indie blogs after a positive writeup on KEXP’s website.

Watch Mad Foxes’ “Tonight Show” performance below.