An amazing week just keeps getting better for Ken Jennings.

A day after it was announced he’ll become the first interim host in the post-Alex Trebek era of “Jeopardy!,” Jennings learned Tuesday he’s also a Grammy Award nominee.

Jennings is among a handful of people with Seattle ties nominated for the music industry’s biggest awards ceremony, slated for Jan. 31, 2021. Brandi Carlile also continued her decorated Grammys run with two more nominations.

Jennings was nominated for his narration and contributions to the spoken-word album, “Alex Trebek — The Answer Is …,” Trebek’s memoir.

Carlile was nominated, along with Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, for best country song for “Crowded Table” for The Highwomen project. She also was nominated with songwriting collaborators Tim and Phil Hanseroth for “Carried Me With You,” from the film “Onward,” in the best song written for visual media category.

Former Western Washington residents also nominated include Brandy Clark, nominated for best country album and best country solo performance, jazz singer Sara Gazarek, Bill Frisell, Robert Cray and Courtney Marie Andrews.