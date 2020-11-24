Brandi Carlile just keeps adding to her Grammy honors.

The Maple Valley singer-songwriter continued her decorated Grammys run with two more nods (depending on how you count it), when the 63rd annual Grammy Award nominations were announced Tuesday.

Meanwhile, an amazing week just keeps getting better for Seattle’s Ken Jennings when, a day after it was announced he’ll become the first interim host in the post-Alex Trebek era of “Jeopardy!,” he was also announced as a Grammy Award nominee.

They are among a handful of people with Seattle ties nominated for the music industry’s biggest awards ceremony, slated for Jan. 31, 2021.

Carlile was nominated, along with Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, for best country song for “Crowded Table” for The Highwomen project. She also was nominated with songwriting collaborators Tim and Phil Hanseroth for “Carried Me With You,” from the film “Onward,” in the best song written for visual media category.

Carlile also worked as a producer on The Secret Sisters’ “Saturn Return,” which was nominated for best folk album. Though Carlile does not receive a formal nomination, she’ll get a trophy if the Sisters win.

Jennings was nominated for his narration and contributions to the spoken-word album, “Alex Trebek — The Answer Is …,” Trebek’s memoir.

Also nominated was Brandy Clark, a former Morton, Lewis County, resident who’s among country music’s most respected voices and one of the songwriters behind the success of Kacey Musgraves. She earned nominations for best country album for “Your Life is a Record” and for best country solo performance for “Who You Thought I Was.”

Other former Western Washington residents nominated include Sara Gazarek for best arrangement — instruments and vocals, for work (with Erin Bentlage, Johnaye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor) on Säje’s “Desert Song”; Bill Frisell (with Grégoire Maret and Romain Collin) for best contemporary instrumental album, for “Americana”; the Robert Cray Band for best traditional blues album, for “That’s What I Heard”; and Courtney Marie Andrews for best Americana album, for “Old Flowers.” In addition, Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science — which includes former Seattle residents Kassa Overall and Aaron Parks — is up for best jazz instrumental album, for “Waiting Game.”