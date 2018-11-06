The pop superstar who has been battling bruised vocal cords will make up his Man of the Woods tour dates in February.

Justin Timberlake has rescheduled his Tacoma Dome concerts originally slated for next week.

In the past two weeks, the prince of pop has pushed a handful of shows on his Man of the Woods tour, after apparently bruising his vocal cords. The Tacoma makeup dates are scheduled for Feb. 10-11. Tickets purchased for the concerts initially scheduled for Nov. 12-13 will be honored on the new dates. Nov. 12 tickets are now good for the Feb. 10 show, and Nov. 13 tickets are valid Feb. 11.

Word of JT’s esophageal boo-boo came last month when he canned the second of two planned Madison Square Garden performances on Oct. 24 just hours before he was set to take the stage. At the time, Timberlake apologized to fans, citing doctor’s orders, though it was unclear how many other dates were in jeopardy. Timberlake has also canceled several shows in Canada, including two nights in Vancouver, although a Nov. 16 stop in Portland is still on the books — at least for now.

JT’s two-night stand at the recently touched-up dome was part of a big run of November comeback shows after a summerlong closure while undergoing a roughly $30 million renovation. Last Thursday, Drake marked the first major concert at the updated Tacoma Dome — now boasting spacious new seats — although fellow stars Migos bailed at the last minute.

In the meantime, here’s a video of pop’s least convincing new woodsman bopping through the forest and sipping tequila while glamping. Would you trust this man with a hatchet?