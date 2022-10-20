The OMGs are ringing through the Columbia River Gorge today.

Washington folk rocker and executor of holy-bleep musical moments Brandi Carlile went on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” Wednesday night to drop her latest pinch-me bombshell. Folk music all-timer and Carlile jam buddy Joni Mitchell is set to join her as part of Carlile’s annual Echoes Through the Canyon concerts at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Carlile’s gone increasingly big with her birthday weekend blowouts at the landmark Washington venue, reuniting the surviving members of Soundgarden in 2021. But the 2023 edition looks to be the biggest yet, expanding to two nights June 9-10. The first will feature a headlining set from Carlile and her band, while Mitchell and the “Joni Jam” headlines night two, with Carlile opening. Friday night’s opener and the full crew of Joni Jam participants is not yet known.

“No one’s been able to buy a ticket to see Joni Mitchell play in 20 years, so this is enormous,” Carlile told Noah. “And she’s so excited because it’s close to Canada and some of her Canadian fans. … I can’t believe it’s happening, but it’s happening and she’s going to crush it.”

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Oct. 28, with presales for Citi card holders (10 a.m. Oct. 25 to 10 p.m. Oct. 27) and Carlile’s Bramily fan club members starting earlier. (Details at brandicarlile.com/tour.)

The music world was captivated this summer when Joni Mitchell joined Carlile and an all-star cast at this year’s Newport Folk Festival, marking Mitchell’s first public performance in years. It was the first time Mitchell had performed since a 2015 brain aneurysm.

As Carlile and Mitchell became fast friends in recent years, Carlile helped organize jam sessions with a rotating crew of music A-listers at Mitchell’s home in Los Angeles. Now, these informal “Joni jams” are coming to the big stage in Washington state. Pretty cool.