Armed with a new album and the ability to grow 5 o’clock shadows, the Jonas Brothers are back together and coming to Tacoma Dome.

On Wednesday, the former Disney Channel stars announced their first tour together in nearly a decade since splitting to go solo. Named after their forthcoming album, the Happiness Begins Tour hits Tacoma on Oct. 12, with tickets going on sale to the general public May 10.

Presales through American Airlines and Mastercard begin 10 a.m. May 7, while another presale is available for Tidal subscribers. Fans unable to leverage this corporate synergy can register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan now through 7 p.m. PT May 6. Those fans receiving an access code will be eligible for the Verified Fan presale running 10 a.m. May 8 through 10 p.m. May 9.

Joining the brothers Jonas on tour are Bebe Rexha, the Grammy-nominated singer behind pop/country crossover smash “Meant to Be,” and Jordan McGraw.

Elsewhere in Jonas news, the boys are scheduled to appear on new music competition reality show “Songland,” which premieres May 28. The new NBC series aimed at discovering new songwriting talents will also feature Seattle’s own Parisalexa, the R&B singer who lit up our year-end critics poll in 2018.