Janet Thurlow, a singer who worked on Seattle’s Jackson Street during its post-World War II jazz heyday and later toured with Lionel Hampton, encouraging him to hire her childhood friend Quincy Jones, died Oct. 4 in Lynwood, California, near Los Angeles.

The cause was congestive heart failure. She was 96.

For Seattle jazz musicians of the late 1940s, Thurlow was not only a respected singer but a hip den mother who made it her business to connect everyone on the scene.

“She invited me to the Washington Social and Educational Club to hear Bumps Blackwell’s band,” Bill Crow, a bassist who was a student at the University of Washington who would go on to work with Stan Getz, said in an email. “She introduced me to Bumps, Gerald Brashear, R.C. (I didn’t find out his name was Ray Charles for quite a while), Quincy Jones, Buddy Catlett (on alto), Floyd Standifer and Major Pigford. R.C. was playing piano and doubling on alto sax.”

Born in Seattle in 1926, Thurlow grew up in a musical family and sang on the Major Bowes Amateur Hour radio show when she was 5 years old.

“We were all very musical,” recalled Thurlow’s sister, Carolyn Burke. “Our mother played classical piano and we would all get around the piano and sing.”

Thurlow took violin and voice lessons and attended Seattle’s Broadway High School, but dropped out after ninth grade, when her parents divorced, to help raise her four siblings. When her mother died a few years later, Thurlow moved into an apartment on East Madison Street.

Advertising

“That’s where I really started listening to jazz,” said Thurlow in a 1989 oral history interview. “Ray Charles lived about five blocks down from me and used to call me to come down and fix his lunch, or his dinner … he’d play piano and I’d sing with him. So I started going out to the after-hours places.”

At that time, mixing in a Black jazz scene was a bold and unusual move for a young white woman. But Thurlow enthusiastically embraced a world she found welcoming and warm, fronting a combo with pianist Cecil Young and dating Black musicians such as pianist Winfield King and Lionel Hampton trombonist Jimmy Cleveland, whom she later married. For most of 1951, she also toured with Hampton, becoming one of the first white singers to work with a Black band.

On the road, Thurlow pestered Hampton to hire Jones, and before the year was out, he did. An Aug. 31, 1951, advertisement for a Hampton appearance at Seattle’s Trianon Ballroom boasted: “Two Seattleites, Quincy Jones and Janet Thurlow.”

“Janet Thurlow was sweet,” recalled Jones in another oral history interview. “She used to write me, ‘Come on down to New York — Hamp wants to see you.’ She kept bugging him about ‘Don’t forget about Quincy.’”

Thurlow can be heard with Hampton on his recording of “I Can’t Believe That You’re in Love With Me” as well as a 1953 Charlies Mingus Octet album featuring Mingus’ song about interracial love, “Eclipse.”

Thurlow and Cleveland moved to Los Angeles in 1967 and for many years she taught vocal music there but did not perform. In 1983 she began appearing around town with Cleveland’s “little big band.”

Advertising

Looking back over her time in Seattle, Thurlow was matter-of-fact and down-to-earth.

“It was just ordinary people trying to make it, that’s all,” she said in the 1989 interview. “And our hearts were in music.”

Thurlow was preceded in death by her husband in 2008 and by their only child, James, Jr., in 2021. In addition to her sister Burke, of Lynnwood, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A memorial was held last month in Lynwood. No memorial is planned for Seattle.