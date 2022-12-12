Janet Jackson on Monday announced the “Together Again” North American tour, during which she’s scheduled to perform at Climate Pledge Arena on June 21 with special guest Ludacris.

Various presales start on Dec. 13 on Ticketmaster, while tickets for the general public go on sale Dec. 16.

Jackson’s only other West Coast stops come right before the tour ends in Seattle: Irvine, California, on June 9, Los Angeles on June 10, San Diego on June 11, Mountain View, California, on June 16 and Portland on June 20.

This will be Jackson’s first time on the road in four years and her ninth concert tour.