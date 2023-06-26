Concert review

What’s my age, again?

Blink-182 were powering through one pop-punk burner after another, a virtually sold-out Climate Pledge Arena crowd hanging on every symbol crash and speedball harmony. With the backward-capped guitarist/singer Tom DeLonge rejoining the band last fall after nearly a decade away, the band celebrated the reunion of its classic lineup with an onslaught of turn-of-the-millennium heyday material, pausing only to make fun of each other or call the audience’s attention to Travis Barker’s thunderous drumming.

Somewhere between the back-to-back blitz of “Dysentery Gary” and “Dumpweed” — fan favorites off 1999’s star-making “Enema of the State” album — this under-slept dad with a lower back thing once again felt like a high-school sophomore searching for culture in whatever Carson Daly and his painted fingernail were serving on “Total Request Live” after school.

Nostalgia’s a funny thing, and there was no shortage of it in the air as a crowd heavy on elder millennials packed the arena for the hook-happy punks, a band that Warped Tour kids once shared with the jocks, as Blink-182 carried the punk-rock torch into the mainstream as bands like Nirvana and Green Day did before them.

Anticipation for Blink-182’s current world tour has been high, with DeLonge’s return to the band coinciding with Y2K nostalgia coming into full bloom, even among those too young to have lived through the age of frosted tips. The same brand of mellifluous, buzz-saw mall-punk that the band helped popularize in the late ’90s and early 2000s has enjoyed a resurgence in pop music, with everyone from Olivia Rodrigo to SZA mining sounds proliferated by bands like Blink-182 and those they influenced.

“Alright, mother scratchers, it’s emo time,” proclaimed singer/bassist Mark Hoppus before an explosive “Stay Together for the Kids,” instructing the crowd to brush their bangs over one eye, cake on some eyeliner and shout from their teenage bedrooms, “It’s not a [expletive] phase, mom!”

Starting with the classic cut off “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket” — Blink’s follow-up to the mega-success of “Enema” — the playful band swung some of their emotionally heftier numbers like a hundred-pound hammer. With Barker’s drum riser lifting him 20 feet in the air, even a slower sad song like “Down,” from 2003’s maturing self-titled LP, could’ve put a crack in the arena’s concrete floor.

Despite DeLonge’s time away, when he was replaced by the Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba, the locked-in power trio seemed to have their good-old-days chemistry intact. It’s not easy to make an arena show feel like a loose punk gig, but between the bandmates ribbing each other and the set’s knock-’em-out pace, Blink pulled it off with aplomb.

“Quit your jobs tomorrow and start a punk band,” DeLonge said to encourage the thousands of presumably responsible adults in attendance.

“Life advice from someone who quit the band twice,” a chain-yanking Hoppus retorted before an extra bouncy “Aliens Exist.”

For the guys who ran naked in their most famous music video and titled an album with a masturbation pun, a winking immaturity has always been part of the Blink brand, their crass-lite, goofball ways endearing them to millions of teenagers around the turn of the millennium. They wore it proudly as 20-somethings in 1999 with one of their most recognizable songs, “What’s My Age Again?” (as visualized in the aforementioned streaking music vid), an infectious power-pop nugget that came pogoing into an anthemic closing run Sunday night capped with “All the Small Things” and “Dammit.”

But in 2023, the world needs middle-aged guys making sex jokes about each other’s moms like another “American Pie” movie, and some of the off-color humor (largely coming from DeLonge) between songs was a little awkward at times. It was like bumping into an old high school friend and realizing they really haven’t changed, for better or worse.

With the band drawing so heavily from “Enema,” “Take Off Your Pants” and the self-titled album, there was definitely a turn-back-the-clock element to Blink’s reunion run. But it wasn’t strictly a nostalgia fest.

Choice openers Destroy Boys (a must-see at Bumbershoot in a few months) and progressive hardcore stars Turnstile helped ground the show in the now. Turnstile in particular has been on a tear since their latest album “Glow On” helped the veteran band, which pushes ’90s-style hardcore into unexpected melodic places, cross over into wider indie rock stardom. Just as they did at last year’s Day In Day Out festival, Turnstile’s beautifully crushing Sunday set was more uplifting than menacing, their dynamic songwriting and equally intense performance justifying the hype.

While so many of the classic Blink songs on parade Sunday speak to the adolescent experience, from divorce-fallout rager “Stay Together for the Kids” to the sweetly earnest “First Date,” so many of the core sentiments — restlessness, depression, the need to be loved and the pains and joys of trying to find it — are evergreen.

As long as kids are still goofing off on summer break and leery of the systems forced upon them (see set-opening ripper “Anthem Part Two”), Blink-182’s well-aged bops will feel as fresh as they did 20-some years ago.