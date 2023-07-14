Digital ticket titans Live Nation and Ticketmaster (which merged to become Live Nation Entertainment in 2010) faced a Senate committee hearing in January over the company’s handling of the Taylor Swift ticket disaster last year.

In November, Ticketmaster crashed during a Swift presale event for her Eras tour, stranding thousands of fans in hourslong digital queues while bots tried to scoop tickets to resell for profit.

Swiftie or not, music lovers know the frustrations of buying concert tickets. With practices like dynamic pricing and high service fees, snagging tickets these days is no easy task. So we asked readers about their experiences.

From presales and resales to shady selling practices, here are some of the challenges they have encountered in the pursuit of tickets.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

“Tickets are sold out now. Check back soon.”

I saw that Sheryl Crow was coming to [Chateau] Ste. Michelle. I missed her a few years ago, so I canceled a doctor’s appointment and logged on to Ticketmaster one hour and 10 minutes before the tickets went on sale to be one of the first in the queue. At 10:04 a.m., the screen updated with a message: “Tickets are about to become available … sit tight.” One minute later, the screen changed with the message: “Tickets are sold out now. Check back soon.” I took screenshots of the pages and am considering sending them to the congressional panel that investigated Ticketmaster after the Taylor Swift debacle.

My daughter and I both attempted to get tickets to the Joni Jam at the Gorge the morning they went on sale. My daughter was able to get one ticket for $55 plus fees, but I couldn’t. I had to buy my ticket from a friend who bought them that same morning for $215 each, obviously a resale.

— Karen

Ticketmaster, Craigslist and Zelle

My husband and I have been to nearly all Springsteen concerts here and tried to go to the last one. We got early admission to buy tickets through Ticketmaster and logged on as early as we could. Then we tried to buy tickets. Each time we chose seats and waited, it said they were no longer available. We did this over and over again. Then we watched the ticket prices go up from about $150 to more than $350 each. We gave up.

I hoped to surprise him, and about a week before the concert, I searched Craigslist for tickets. (I’ve bought and sold tickets before through Craigslist without any problems.) I found tickets at about $150 each. I communicated with the seller by email, text and even spoke by phone. We agreed to exchange money via Zelle. It seemed legit to me since we communicated several times over several days.

I sent money by Zelle. Then the seller ghosted me. No tickets: $300 gone. Lesson learned. I’ll never buy tickets this way again.

— Anonymous

All-around disappointment

My spouse and I had tickets, with friends, to see Arcade Fire at Climate Pledge Arena in 2022. Between the time we bought tickets in May and the November show, sexual misconduct allegations came out against lead singer Win Butler. Beck, who had been slated as the opening act, dropped out. We no longer wanted to attend, but then learned that the resale terms were absurd.

Our tickets were $159.50 each, plus fees ($222.83 total per ticket). The terms limited resale to listing on Ticketmaster, with a “minimum resale value” of the tickets’ face value, which had been set by “the artist, venue or promoter.” In other words: I could only list the tickets for $159.50 or more, and only on Ticketmaster. But by November, the venue was offering tons of seats for $109.50, including seats in front of ours. Essentially, there was no chance we would be able to resell.

I sent some messages requesting a refund but never heard back. Ticketmaster’s website said refund decisions were made by the “event organizer,” but it was never clear who that was. Live Nation? Climate Pledge Arena?

So disappointing, all around.

— April Benson

A second chance

This one is mostly my fault: We forgot to buy tickets day-of-on-sale to Radiohead’s 2012 KeyArena show. We were heading on a trip that morning. By the time we realized, we were in the car and the show was sold out. I think I checked Ticketmaster every morning until day of show from there. And the legend turned out to be true: TM does release some tickets day of show when they’re available. We ended up buying our two seats (upper level, side view) the morning of the show at face value. I’ve bought on the secondary market since, but if you’re willing to try your luck and wait, you never know!

— Jay Weisberger

Tickets woes aren’t new

It was early May 1972. The Rolling Stones were coming to Seattle in June for their first tour since the Altamont debacle [when four people died at a Stones show in December 1969]. Tickets were going on sale at the ticket windows outside Memorial Stadium at 9 a.m. People were camping all night outside in the concrete parking lot just to get tickets.

I got there with my friend, Sam, around 5 a.m. Around 7 a.m., everyone was sitting on the concrete, some on blankets or sleeping bags, and someone near the front yelled, “They are opening.” Everyone stood up and crowded near the window.

It was worse than a mosh pit for two hours. The weak ones were fainting, being hoisted out above the crowd and conveyed out. It was hard to breathe if you were short. Thank goodness I was tall; I can still remember the woman looking at me and begging me to lift her up to the fresh air. They opened at 9, and I heard the crowd was finally in a controlled line around 11 a.m.

The show was great, with Stevie Wonder opening for the Stones. The tickets were priced at $6 … and I thought this was expensive.

— Bill Jandl

Go to the source

Not exactly a “horror story,” but it started my mistrust of Ticketmaster.

Back in the late ’80s, Anne Murray was coming to the Paramount. I don’t know why I bought two tickets through Ticketmaster, but alas I did. By show day, I still had not found anyone to go with.

At the Paramount box office, I asked about a refund … no dice. So, I stood out front asking strangers if they wanted to buy my extra ticket. One young lady seemed interested, but first she would check with the theater’s box office. Shortly, she returned to me and said that the theater was selling tickets that were 10 rows closer to the stage. That is when I learned that the Paramount gave a “block” to Ticketmaster, but also sold tickets from their own blocks.

For years after, I went directly to the Paramount’s box office!

— Keith Gehrig

Take me back to paper

My horror story is not for any particular person or group — but I don’t own a smartphone, so no concerts for me. I miss paper tickets.

— Olivia Riley



Ticketmaster in cahoots with StubHub?

This horror story is from buying tickets for Brandi Carlile’s Echoes Through the Canyon, especially the Joni Jam on June 10 at the Gorge.

I was in the Brandi fan club presale in October 2022 and was unable to get tickets for Friday or Saturday night. Under another presale (Citi), I was barely able to secure lawn tickets for four people for Friday, and could not buy any for the Joni Jam Saturday.

All of the Joni Jam tickets for the Gorge (which seats 25,000) sold out in minutes! However, if one went on StubHub, there were plenty of Joni Jam tickets for sale at increased prices!

Two weeks before the Joni Jam, I made the purchase: four tickets for over $1,100 for “lawn box” seats. Since we couldn’t go both nights, I just “ate” the four Friday night lawn tickets I had bought for $300 — there were too many Friday lawn tickets for sale on StubHub and Craigslist!

Great ending: Joni Jam was such a beautiful experience. Something we will all appreciate for years to come.

— Anonymous