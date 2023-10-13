In 1992, grunge was in full bloom. Seattle was under the music world’s microscope, as bands flocked to local clubs hoping to be discovered by label reps searching for the next big thing. Little did they know that, 15 miles from the Crocodile and Central Saloon, the seeds that grew into the scene that would nurture some of the region’s next stars were being planted on the other side of Lake Washington.

Sleepy, affluent suburbs like Redmond aren’t often thought of as cultural hotbeds — especially ones roaring with loud guitars. But inside a decommissioned fire station-turned-YMCA, a generation of kids who would later help define Seattle’s post-grunge music scene were having their formative musical experiences at the Old Fire House.

“I bet if you were to trace a family tree of prominent Seattle or Northwest bands and all of their members, you would have this focal point right in the middle that was the Old Fire House,” said Jordan Blilie, co-lead vocalist of post-hardcore heroes The Blood Brothers. “It was an epicenter for everything that we did. And I’m sure I’m not alone in that.”

He’s not. The Old Fire House, a city-run venue and teen center operating since 1992, hosted some of the earliest performances from Northwest greats like Modest Mouse, Murder City Devils and Portland singer-songwriter Elliott Smith. The venue and the youth-led scene that grew around it became a crucial entry-point for several waves of young music lovers and laid a culture-shifting foundation which proved to municipal powers that the spiky-haired kids were, in fact, all right.

The ripple effects from the Old Fire House’s all-ages community are still felt across Seattle’s music scene 30 years later.

“Give the kids what they want”

“People used to think I was crazy,” said Old Fire House founder Kate Becker, “but it’s still my motto to this day: Give the kids what they want. Make it so that they can create their own scene, so that it can be organically what resonates with them.”

The East Coast transplant was hired in the early ’90s by then-Mayor Rosemarie Ives to create a program to connect with “nontraditional young people,” like her son, Becker recalled.

“She realized the mainstream activities that we were offering in Redmond do not appeal to every kid,” Becker said. “There’s got to be something that appeals to these young people who hang out on the fringes of our community and don’t seem to engage with their school or their church or their neighborhood or their family very well.”

Going around to parks and coffee shops where Redmond kids congregated, Becker heard a common refrain: “We just want to play shows.” After inviting teen bands to an initial meeting to figure out how to get a stage and sound system, the first shows were held at the local YMCA inside a city-owned building that became the Old Fire House. When the Y left in 1994, the Old Fire House took over the building and added a teen center, later opening a recording studio in 2003.

Beyond all the local bands that played, the Old Fire House also gave legions of baby-faced fans their first taste of touring artists at a time when throwing all-ages concerts in Seattle proper was often a legally dubious undertaking.

One factor that pushed the heart of the all-ages scene to the Eastside was Seattle’s Teen Dance Ordinance, which was in effect from 1985 to 2002. Enacted in response to a church-affiliated dance club that drew allegations of sexual assault and drug-trafficking, the TDO barred venues from hosting events where 21-plus patrons and under-agers intermingled and required all-ages venues to carry a $1 million liability insurance policy.

As the Old Fire House scene grew, it attracted kids from the neighboring suburbs and Seattle, including a 12-year-old Blilie who saw (and later played) his first show there.

“It blew my teenage brain,” Blilie said. “It was just a place to go and you would see all your friends, because there was this built-in audience where any given show you could get 300 to 500 kids who were all super stoked and enthusiastic.”

The Kirkland-raised singer was hooked. He quickly became a regular, frequenting as many shows as he could, often multiple times a week. It’s where he and fellow Blood Brothers vocalist Johnny Whitney met their future bandmates Cody Votolato and Mark Gajadhar, and landed their first show off a boombox demo tape.

The Blood Brothers — which also featured Morgan Henderson, who later joined the Fleet Foxes — were a heyday staple at the Old Fire House, their famously unruly live shows etched in Seattle music lore.

“We were at the age where that sense of self-consciousness hadn’t really seeped in, so we just went wild,” Blilie said, laughing.

One such early 2000s gig was captured for the band’s “Jungle Rules” DVD (remember those?), filmed to promote The Blood Brothers’ blistering major-label debut “…Burn, Piano Island, Burn,” which received a 20th anniversary reissue this month.

The energy at those shows and investment from the young bands and volunteers who built the scene were part of what set the Old Fire House apart, according to Becker.

“Bands would come and they’d have 500 kids screaming their lyrics at them. That was hard to find in an adult, 21-plus music club in Seattle because we were all too cool for that,” she said.

Empowering future generations

The Teen Dance Ordinance didn’t completely stamp out all-ages shows at Seattle venues like the OK Hotel and the Velvet Elvis, though some promoters, including Becker, intentionally flouted the ordinance to challenge it. But to an extent, it was a cultural kiss of death for teens hoping to see some of their favorite bands, as clubs typically make the bulk of their money on bar sales — a business model that still makes running an all-ages venue more challenging.

“It was just absurd to me that we were an international mecca for music — the world knew about Seattle music — and yet we were keeping our young people from having access to music,” said Becker, now King County’s creative economy director and (both formally and informally) the Seattle area’s cultural connector-in-chief.

When Seattle’s dance ordinance was repealed in 2002, following a yearslong struggle that garnered support from the Joint Artists and Music Promotions Political Action Committee and Nirvana’s Krist Novoselić, Becker opened the Vera Project in Seattle with co-founders James Keblas and Shannon Stewart. For more than 20 years, the nonprofit venue has carried the all-ages torch in Seattle, empowering young people to participate in the local music and arts community through a variety of programs, beyond organizing shows.

“The Vera Project wouldn’t exist without the Old Fire House,” said Ricky Graboski, Vera’s executive director. “It created a model that proved to local municipalities, to local politicians that these spaces weren’t dangerous places that are going to brainwash your kids or whatever.”

This month the Vera Project helped another all-ages pillar, long-running DIY venue Black Lodge, reopen in the former Lo-Fi Performance Gallery space. It was a major win for the DIY all-ages scene, as the cost of real estate and what Becker said can be a “daunting” permitting process has made opening and preserving these spaces more difficult. (While still fiercely all ages, Black Lodge will sell drinks on Saturday nights to help pay the bills.)

Thirty-plus years after a Redmond mayor sought a way to reach “nontraditional young people,” the need for spaces like the Old Fire House, the Vera Project, Black Lodge and Real Art Tacoma is just as great.

“Folks that have been forced into the margins in a million different ways, that have never been accepted anywhere else and still aren’t in a lot of places, need somewhere,” Graboski said. “And these are one of the few places where that’s possible.”

The Old Fire House today

The center of the area’s all-ages scene has shifted back to Seattle over the post-Teen Dance Ordinance years. Although the Old Fire House no longer books the kinds of touring bands it did in the ’90s and 2000s, it still serves local teens who were born long after Modest Mouse and The Blood Brothers raised hell inside its publicly funded walls.

The Old Fire House is still working its way back after 21 dark months during the pandemic — a temporary closure that spooked the local music community when rumors circulated that it had shuttered for good.

“It actually kind of broke my heart when we reopened,” said Jeff Hagen, recreation manager for the city of Redmond. “A lot of the kids started showing up who had already graduated high school. They were unable to be here, say, during their junior and senior year in high school because we were closed, so they wanted to relive a bit of that.”

The Old Fire House still hosts shows twice a month (down from weekly pre-pandemic levels) that draw 60-70 kids on average and anywhere from a handful to 100 kids show up each day during the teen center’s after-school hours. The recording studio is up and running and a dozen or so budding artists attend a new songwriters roundtable to share their music and constructive peer-to-peer feedback.

Show posters from mom and dad’s glory days still adorn the walls, preserving a sense of the Old Fire House’s history. But now, it belongs to a new generation.

“It’s a great place for kids to just be themselves and be supported,” Hagen said. “That’s never really changed.”