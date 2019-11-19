Seattle Theatre Group, operator of the Paramount, Moore and Neptune theaters, has teamed up with preservation group Historic Seattle in an effort to buy the Showbox.

The two organizations have formed a partnership for the purchase and together submitted a formal offer in October, according to a news release Tuesday evening from Historic Seattle. If the offer is accepted, the partners intend to retain international entertainment promoter AEG as the operating tenant through at least 2024.

Naomi West, director of philanthropy and engagement with Historic Seattle, declined to say how much the partners offered.

Representatives of the Showbox’s owner, Roger Forbes, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Historic Seattle had made a preliminary offer earlier this year to purchase The Showbox, though no agreement was reached at the time.

The 80-year-old Showbox music hall, on First Avenue between Union and Pike streets, has hosted big acts from the jazz age to today’s pop stars. Last year, it looked like the Showbox would be demolished when developer Onni Group filed initial plans to erect a 44-story tower on the site. But when the Seattle City Council passed an ordinance that temporarily placed the music venue within the Pike Place Market Historical District, effectively blocking a deal to sell the property to a developer, Onni backed out.

Showbox owner Forbes sued and a King County Superior Court judge struck down the city’s ordinance. The two parties later reached a settlement in which the city will pay the Forbes $915,000 in legal fees and other costs.

As part of the deal, Forbes granted the city “the exclusive and freely assignable first right and option” to buy the property and “Showbox” name for $41.4 million. The deal was also contingent upon the Landmarks Preservation Board and City Council placing no controls — the specific restrictions that would actually protect elements of the venue, such as the marquee — on the property. So, if a buyer never materializes or is unable to reach a purchase agreement, the settlement could be terminated and an unprotected Showbox could potentially hit the market.

The autonomous preservation board, which recommended granting the venue landmark status this summer, is under no legal obligation to comply with the settlement terms and could recommend controls as it sees fit.

Separate from its offer to buy the Showbox, Historic Seattle said negotiations with Forbes’ representatives over controls continue, and the preservation group will continue to advocate for them at a Dec. 18 public meeting of the Landmarks Preservation Board.