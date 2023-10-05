Earshot Jazz Festival has a well-earned reputation for exposing fans to the cutting edge of the jazz scene, and its 35th iteration, set to kick off Oct. 6 and lasting through Nov. 5, is no different.

For the next month, Earshot will present a wide swath of performers from hot local musicians like drummer/producer Kassa Overall and singer/composer Johnaye Kendrick to international artists including legendary 92-year-old Cuban singer Omara Portuondo at various venues across the metro area. Saxophonist Alex Dugdale, who came up through Roosevelt High School’s acclaimed jazz program, and his funk band open the festival at the Town Hall Forum on Friday.

Two of the most compelling acts this year both released acclaimed new albums this summer and carry deep Seattle ties, though they’re on completely different ends of the musical spectrum.

High Pulp

Like a lot of the groups that will be featured in the coming month, High Pulp defies easy categorization. Listen closely to its latest album, “Days in the Desert,” and you’ll hear hip-hop, indie rock, electronica, funk and more emerge at different times, though the thread that binds it all into something harmonious is jazz.

The group, which got its start in Seattle in 2015 but now has members in multiple locations including locally and in Los Angeles, is unlike some jazz ensembles in that it is more of a team effort where every member contributes to composing and whose lineup doesn’t shift, said band leader and drummer Bobby Granfelt.

“We’re almost more like a band in the traditional garage-band sense,” said Granfelt, who moved to L.A. two years ago. “Like, if this person can’t make the gig, we’re not playing the gig. Within that, it feels easier and it sort of feels more fun, because this is your family.”

Ironically, it was when the pandemic forced musicians away from each other that the current, permanent lineup of keyboardists Antoine Martel and Rob Homan, saxophonists Andrew Morrill and Victory Nguyen, and bassist Scott Rixon started to cement.

“It was all during COVID,” Granfelt said. “We started creating ideas and archiving them into a Dropbox. ‘Here’s some drums, someone put some chords over it. Here’s some chords, someone put drums over it.’ We made 30 or 40 ideas like that.”

Undeterred by the new normal for song-making, the band continued to work until 10 of those ideas coalesced into the band’s 2022 release “Pursuit of Ends.” After a year of touring, High Pulp came back into the studio to work on another set of demos from those COVID sessions that would become “Days in the Desert.”

“It was really important, that time away from [those demos],” Granfelt said. “We revisited some of the songs that we liked from the batch and reworked a ton of stuff and took some of the things that we had learned in that year off and implemented it. ‘Pursuit of Ends’ and ‘Days in the Desert’ are inextricably tied, but the difference is there was a year in between where we gestated on it and took our time. Because of that, I think I prefer the new one because it was a bit more true to what we were trying to do.”

High Pulp plays the Clock-Out Lounge on Nov. 1.

säje

Los Angeles-based Sara Gazarek, who’s from Seattle, didn’t intend to form a West Coast-spanning vocal super group when she approached Seattle singer Amanda Taylor after playing a show together in 2019.

“I just wanted to be around her musically and personally,” Gazarek said. “From that point, she knew Erin [Bentlage] from a couple different composer and music circles, and I was good friends with Johnaye [Kendrick] through the solo jazz vocal world.”

After a fan donated her Airbnb, which came equipped with a grand piano, for a week in 2019, the four women got together to explore each other musically and strengthen their friendships.

“I think we are all on our own individual paths as artists,” Gazarek said. “I guess 10 years ago if you said, ‘Do you imagine yourself being in an all-female vocal ensemble rooted in the jazz tradition?’ I probably would have laughed. But you get to a certain point in your artistic journey where you aren’t thinking about genre or configuration, you’re just thinking about music and people. And everyone in this ensemble is very special and has really specific superpowers.”

For säje, those superpowers immediately sparked magic, and the group wrote its first single, “Desert Song,” in that initial week of collaboration. Its debut self-titled album came out in August 2023.

Bentlage said it was after säje’s first performance in January 2020 that she started to get a sense that there was a void that the group was filling for a set of fans.

“We had performed for a thousand jazz educators and jazz students and we had people come up to us in tears kind of being, like, ‘We’re not used to being able to watch people express emotion, that vulnerably, in these types of spaces.’ Noting how much of a breath of fresh air it was to feel that feminine energy,” Bentlage said.

Nearly a year after that debut performance, “Desert Song” was unexpectedly nominated for a 2020 Grammy in the Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals category. It was a huge moment for the group, which releases its music independently and operates as a self-owned small business.

“We were shocked,” Bentlage said. “Even for our Recording Academy peers, people who have devoted their life to arranging and composing, even for them this isn’t some touchy-feely ‘oh good for you guys.’ They found it worthy of a nomination, so that was really, really meaningful for us.”

Säje performs at the Town Hall Great Hall on Oct. 13.