Live music has been slowly creeping back around Seattle for weeks, with the pace set to pick up on the other side of Washington’s statewide June 30 reopening date. To help make your reentry into the local live music scene a little easier, here’s a roundup of when some Seattle-area venues are reopening, or throwing their first big comeback shows — plus a handful that have already started hosting shows — based on the info available at the time of this writing.

With COVID-19 safety protocols constantly evolving, it’s best to check venues’ websites before buying tickets and again before attending.

Now open

These venues have already reopened. Here are some notable upcoming shows.

Ballard Homestead

The cozy neighborhood venue has hosted intimate, socially distanced shows for months now with a BYO snacks policy. After dropping its magnificently tender sophomore album in May, blossoming Americana troupe Fretland resumes its summer residency at Ballard Homestead. 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 8; 6541 Jones Ave. N.W., Seattle; $20-$80, all ages; fremontabbey.org

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley

The downtown jazz bastion cracked its doors open at half-capacity in June, with eyes toward expanding ticket sales as restrictions ease. This two-night stand with Grammy-nominated vocal quartet säje — three-fourths of whom boast Seattle ties — is one we’ve circled on our calendar. 7:30 p.m. July 6-7; 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; $30.50; jazzalley.com

Owl N’ Thistle

If it’s a more casual jazz setting you seek, check out this Pioneer Square Irish bar’s Tuesday night jazz jam, where Seattle pianist Eric Verlinde anchors a rotating cast of local all-stars in a freewheeling pub environment. 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 808 Post Ave., Seattle; free; owlnthistle.com

The Triple Door

Like Jazz Alley, the dinner-and-a-show crowds returned to The Triple Door in June, although this downtown staple is easing back in with weekend-only shows through Labor Day. Catch a double dose of former “Voice” contestant Zan Fiskum to start your Fourth of July weekend. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. July 2; 216 Union St., Seattle; $20-$25; thetripledoor.net

Drunky Two Shoes BBQ

The White Center barbecue joint has been an early hot spot during the local music scene’s reopening transition, hosting outdoor shows on its covered patio. Expect horns-blasting punk brigade Actionesse and Tacoma dance-pop duo Mirrorgloss to turn up the volume. 8 p.m. July 9; 9655 16th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $10; twoshoebbq.net

Coming soon

Neumos

The Neumos-Barboza complex looks to host the biggest reopening night blowout, right in the heart of the city’s busiest nightlife district. For its first show in more than 15 months, Capitol Hill’s anchor club welcomes Seattle psych rockers Spirit Award, the comeback bash also serving as a release party for the band’s whirling “Lunatic House” LP. With Antonioni and Black Ends. 8 p.m., July 1; 925 E. Pike St., Seattle; $15, 21-plus; neumos.com

Barboza

Neumos’ kid-sister club gets active in the basement with electronic maestro Chong the Nomad headlining this separately ticketed show. We’ll see what new tricks the adventurous beatsmith and multi-instrumentalist picked up in quarantine after budding pop queen Archie and Slow Shudder start the party. 8 p.m., July 1; 925 E. Pike St., Seattle; 21-plus, sold-out; thebarboza.com

Kremwerk & Timbre Room

After a partial comeback Pride weekend, Seattle’s electronic music epicenter gets back on track with its mix of drag and LGBTQ+ variety shows and underground dance music parties, including the beloved Flammable, which slides over to Krem following Re-bar’s closure. Flammable at Kremwerk; 10 p.m. July 4; 1809 Minor Ave. #10, Seattle; $16.80, 21-plus; kremwerk.com

Slim’s Last Chance Saloon

Georgetown’s favorite chili shack has already resumed Thursday’s “honky tonk happy hour” with Billy Joe Huels, but things start to heat up with accordion king Curley Taylor and his bluesy zydeco combo. 7 p.m. July 2; 5606 First Ave. S., Seattle; $25, 21-plus; slimslastchance.com

Conor Byrne Pub

Live music shall fill the cozy Ballard tavern once more when Midnight Suns kick off the bar’s Tuesday country dance night. 9 p.m. July 6; 5140 Ballard Ave. N.W.; free, 21-plus; conorbyrnepub.com

Tractor Tavern

This two-night stand with twang rockin’ stalwarts The Moondoggies should christen the Tractor’s return with more familial warmth than the favorite grandfather you didn’t hug for a year. (Too soon?) Night 1 features Small Paul, a new supergroup with main Moondoggy Kevin Murphy, Chris King (of Chris King and the Gutterballs) and members of All Star Opera. 9 p.m., July 9-10; 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; sold-out; tractortavern.com

Neptune Theatre

The largest indoor Seattle venue to announce a July reopening, the 1,000-capacity University District theater kicks off its comeback series with a stacked triple bill of Seattle hip-hop heavyweights — producer extraordinaire Sango, charismatic rapper Dave B. and smooth personified Stas THEE Boss. 9 p.m. July 10; 1303 N.E. 45th St., Seattle; $25, all ages; stgpresents.org

Woodland Park Zoo

Popular fundraising series ZooTunes goes all-local this year, sort of a pandemic-induced return to its roots. Washington power-pop greats The Posies open this year’s socially distanced edition, with pod-style seating on the lawn. 5:30 p.m. July 18; 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $55-$85; zoo.org

Gorge Amphitheatre

Shedders are already stocking up on Solo cups in anticipation of reopening the Gorge with Watershed Music Festival, the state’s premier country fest. Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett headline. July 30 through Aug. 1; 754 Silica Road N.W., George; $215-$1,150; watershedfest.com

White River Amphitheatre

Bland and ubiquitous pop band Maroon 5 gets first crack at Auburn’s open-air venue in August, but the real beautiful mistake would be missing Gen X hero Liz Phair when she opens a ’90s nostalgia tour headlined by Alanis Morissette in September. 7 p.m. Aug. 10; 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road S.E., Auburn; $39.50-$304; livenation.com

Marymoor Park

Bizarro alt-rockers Primus get the Eastside’s signature park venue off to a wacky belated start, with math-rock staples Battles opening. 6 p.m. Aug. 14; 6046 West Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $50-$55, all ages; marymoorconcerts.com

Chateau Ste. Michelle

The Woodinville winery gets its fan favorite summer music series off to a late start with retro-y pop act Fitz and the Tantrums. 7 p.m. Aug. 20; 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $45-$69.50; ste-michelle.com