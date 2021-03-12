Michael Rietmulder
By
Seattle Times music writer

A number of artists with Washington state ties are up for Grammy Awards on Sunday. They include:

  • Best country song: The Highwomen, “Crowded Table”
  • Best song written for visual media: Brandi Carlile, “Carried Me With You” (from “Onward,” written with Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth)
  • Best country album: Brandy Clark, “Your Life Is a Record”
  • Best country solo performance: Brandy Clark, “Who You Thought I Was”
  • Best Americana album: Courtney Marie Andrews, “Old Flowers”
  • Best bluegrass album: Danny Barnes, “Man on Fire”
  • Best traditional blues album: Robert Cray Band, “That’s What I Heard”
  • Best contemporary instrumental album: Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin and Bill Frisell, “Americana”
  • Best spoken word album: Ken Jennings, “Alex Trebek — The Answer Is …”
  • Best arrangement, instruments and vocals: säje, “Desert Song”
  • Producer of the year, classical: Jesse Lewis
  • Best engineered album, classical: Devonté Hynes and Third Coast Percussion, “Fields” (Jesse Lewis, mastering engineer)

