A number of artists with Washington state ties are up for Grammy Awards on Sunday. They include:
- Best country song: The Highwomen, “Crowded Table”
- Best song written for visual media: Brandi Carlile, “Carried Me With You” (from “Onward,” written with Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth)
- Best country album: Brandy Clark, “Your Life Is a Record”
- Best country solo performance: Brandy Clark, “Who You Thought I Was”
- Best Americana album: Courtney Marie Andrews, “Old Flowers”
- Best bluegrass album: Danny Barnes, “Man on Fire”
- Best traditional blues album: Robert Cray Band, “That’s What I Heard”
- Best contemporary instrumental album: Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin and Bill Frisell, “Americana”
- Best spoken word album: Ken Jennings, “Alex Trebek — The Answer Is …”
- Best arrangement, instruments and vocals: säje, “Desert Song”
- Producer of the year, classical: Jesse Lewis
- Best engineered album, classical: Devonté Hynes and Third Coast Percussion, “Fields” (Jesse Lewis, mastering engineer)
