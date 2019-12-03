Duff McKagan was never homeless. But the Seattle-based Guns N’ Roses bassist remembers sparse times as an aspiring punk rocker when he walked the thin line that so many cross over, panhandling and standing in line for food stamps.

“Which I hated, because I was young and able,” McKagan said. “But I hadn’t eaten for three days and I had no backup plan. I just needed a few bucks to get something to eat. … I always pledged I’ll make up for that.”

McKagan is highlighting the plight of his hometown’s homeless population on Giving Tuesday with a new video and on his website for the song “Cold Outside,” from his 2019 album “Tenderness.”

The video was shot at The Showbox with scenes and photos of Seattle’s homeless population interspersed. It points to the work of the Union Gospel Mission, an organization that touched McKagan’s family when a brother-in-law died while living on the streets. He urges fans to donate to the organization that provides services and shelter.

Certainly, McKagan is not alone in trying to raise funds on Giving Tuesday to battle homelessness. For instance, the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness and YouthCare are encouraging people to give.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a philanthropic response to the consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Consumers are urged to turn their attention to their favorite charities and nonprofits each year on the Tuesday following the customary post-Thanksgiving shopping holidays.