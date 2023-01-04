Seattle in January can be a drought for live music, but this post-holiday season looks surprisingly good for Seattle jazz lovers of many persuasions.

On Jan. 12, The Triple Door offers the Seattle debut of the phenomenal Cuban pianist Chuchito Valdés, while on the same night Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley kicks off a four-night run by smooth jazz superstar trumpeter Chris Botti. On Jan. 24, vocalist/bassist esperanza spalding teams up with pianist Fred Hersch for two nights at the Alley, and on Jan. 31, Roosevelt High School grad Sara Gazarek, vocalist extraordinaire, celebrates the release of a new EP at The Triple Door.

Valdés is a third-generation keyboard maestro, the son of Chucho Valdés and grandson of Bebo Valdés. Though he has a fairly low profile in the U.S., he’s a high-end player with volcanic chops and compelling emotional appeal. Valdés plays here in a trio with Portland bassist Al Criado and Seattle drummer Xavier Lecouturier.

Botti, of course, needs no introduction. He has sold millions of albums since his 1995 debut, “First Wish,” and has charmed Seattle crowds year after year with his warm, burnished tone and glossy, eclectic, nine-piece revue.

Spalding, though also familiar to Northwest fans as the young Portlander who won a Grammy for best new artist in 2010, is performing in a duet format that will be new to anyone who has not yet heard the delightfully intimate and quirky new album she just made with pianist Hersch, “Alive at the Village Vanguard.” If their show here is anything like what they did at the Vanguard, it’s a flat-out must-see.

Spalding plays no bass, just sings, and not the coiling, electroacoustic songs she’s become known for with Radio Music Society, but acoustic standards such as “But Not for Me” and “Some Other Time.”

Not that spalding isn’t still her wonderfully loopy self. Improvising freely, she and Hersch create an intimate, free atmosphere that makes you feel like you’re eavesdropping on a private after-party. Sometimes spalding delivers a lyric, then makes a little teasing comment about it or inserts a spoken aside about her own experience. At other moments, she suddenly swoops up to a soprano note and holds it for dear life.

Hersch, for his part, plays light-spirited stride with a soft-shoe touch, as well as rumbling-and-twinkling patches where his hands work as far apart as possible in the bass and treble extremities of the keyboard. The eccentric spirit of Thelonious Monk is never far away. Spalding scats her solo on Monk’s “Evidence” and meditates in flight on Monk himself on Hersch’s stop-and-start “Dream of Monk.” Spalding even manages to transform the sexist Neal Hefti/Bobby Troup ditty “Girl Talk” into a feminist statement.

Two-time Grammy nominee and former Seattleite Gazarek also has some experimental work to share. Her appearance at The Triple Door is a record release party for a surprising new EP, “Vanity,” which pushes her special blend of jazz, folk and Broadway élan into startling art-song territory. Comprising four songs with a wild array of lyrics by Gazarek, Richard Rodgers, Fiona Apple and playwright Tennessee Williams, “Vanity” showcases a freer, more expressive vocal range of hoots and hollers than Gazarek has ever essayed. It’s quite a ride.

The album features a roiling horn section rising to ecstatic climaxes, though in Seattle she will be accompanied by a quartet: Miro Sprague, piano; Karl McComas-Reichl, bass; Mark Ferber, drums; Alan Ferber, trombone.

Have fun out there!