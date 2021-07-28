The king of country is coming to Seattle.

Music megastar Garth Brooks has added a Seattle stop to his appropriately named Stadium Tour. The country hitmaker and touring juggernaut will take over Lumen Field on Sept. 4. The Labor Day weekend concert will mark Brooks’ first date at the Seahawks’ home and his first return to Western Washington since a three-day, five-show stand at the Tacoma Dome in 2017.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Aug. 6 through Ticketmaster, running $95. No tickets will be sold through Lumen’s box office on the on-sale date.

Consistently hailed as one of music’s top entertainers, Brooks resumes his COVID-interrupted Stadium Tour, which was unsurprisingly declared the top-selling country tour of 2019 by industry publication Pollstar. The era-spanning country great dropped his 14th studio album, “Fun,” back in November, featuring duets with fellow stars Blake Shelton and Brooks’ wife Trisha Yearwood.