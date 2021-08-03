After announcing last week a Seattle stop on his Stadium Tour, on Tuesday, Garth Brooks’ tour halted ticket sales for the Lumen Field concert on Sept. 4, citing uncertainties surrounding the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The tickets had been set to go on sale to the general public on Friday.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is currently scheduled to play Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday and Lincoln, Nebraska, on Aug. 14. After these dates, the tour will have a three-week window without a concert scheduled in which the tour will assess the continuation of the remainder of tour dates due to the resurgence of COVID-19, according to a news release.

“Although Seattle is the first city back after that three weeks, we still don’t know what is going to happen to concerts at this point…therefore, until we are sure we can play the date, we will not be going forward with the Seattle on sale,” the news release says.